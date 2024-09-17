Champion Newspapers Limited
Condolence visit by members of Odimma Umuada Igbo Prestigious Women Foundation to family of late Ifeanyi Uba in Lagos

Founder / President  Mrs. Violet Uche Obiora, (Onaedo) signing the condolence register. Founder / President  ( Odimma Umuada Igbo prestigious women Foundation Mrs. Violet Uche Obiora,(Onaedo) Standing- consoling them, Dr . Mrs. Uchechi Ubah (widow) and Senior Sister Mrs. Chinwe Ofoegbu (right). Founder / President Mrs. Violet Uche Obiora, (Onaedo)   (middle)  during the Condolence visit by Members […]

L-R... Mrs. Ijeoma Kuja;  Mrs. Ebere Egbuna; Mrs. Ijeoma Anowai; Mrs. Maureen Akpanebe; Chief  Mrs. Rosemary  Igwe;  Stakeholder  Mr. Edwin Uche Obiora; Founder / President  Mrs. Violet Uche Obiora, (Onaedo); Mrs. Adaeze Anosike; Mrs. Ngozi Kalu; Mrs. Ifeyinwa Anyibe; Princess Ify Okpala; during the Condolence visit by members of  Odimma Umuada Igbo Prestigious Women Foundation .  to the Family of Ifeanyi Uba in Lagos on 14/9/2024.
Founder / President  Mrs. Violet Uche Obiora, (Onaedo) signing the condolence register.

Founder / President  ( Odimma Umuada Igbo prestigious women Foundation Mrs. Violet Uche Obiora,(Onaedo) Standing- consoling them, Dr . Mrs. Uchechi Ubah (widow) and Senior Sister Mrs. Chinwe Ofoegbu (right).

Founder / President Mrs. Violet Uche Obiora, (Onaedo)   (middle)  during the Condolence visit by Members of  Odimma Umuada Igbo Prestigious Women Foundation  to the family of late Ifeanyi Uba in Lagos on 14/9/2024.

 

