Concerned Stakeholders pass vote of confidence on Governor Alia.

By: Henry Iyorkase, Makurdi.

Former Senate president During the third Republic, Senator Ameh Ebute has asked the public to discountenance the unfounded claims washed in cyberspace against attacks on the Government and Governor Hyacinth Alia of Benue State.

Senator Ebute while reading the communique on behalf of” concerned Stakeholders “which Comprises Senator Barnabas Gemade, Rtd major General Onoja, Senator Joseph Akarger-ger as well as others noted that the recent resolution by the local government Chairmen in respect to the state working Committee leadership urging the public to ignore the insinuation.

Addressing journalists at the Benue Government House on Monday in Makurdi, Benue State

” were worried about the content of unsatiated communique we saw in the media when Local Government All Progressives Congress Chairmen of the party met and unambiguously made some unfounded accusation against Governor Hyacinth Alia and his administration.

Senator Ebute further lampoons the agitators noting that it is a calculated attempt to distract him from our laudable projects already started.

” uncalled-for behaviour has also opened a vista to opposition people’s Democratic Party Senate minority leader Senator Abba Moro from Benue Culminated in recent crisis prompted him raised motion against the Government of Benue State.

“. We are clearly not in support of the actions party chairmen and their party executive committee, particularly for their inability to explore all necessary avenues for proper engagements before resorting to unnecessary media outings that have further escalated what would have easily been managed internally by the party

Also observed we exonerated the Governor of the unfounded allegations and consequently passed a vote of confidence for already doing well urging those aggrieved members to come forward with formal grievances where it would address once and for all,

“. It is on the basis of these and more that the concerned elders have found it necessary to address the public and ask all party members to desist from further public outings and stop any impending action that will further cause disunity in the party.”

According to him, party chairmen and state executive committee are by this communiqué requested to desist from further actions and retreat to allow elders and major stakeholders to wade into the matter and seek appropriate answers to all issues.

What led to the crisis, Chief Barnabas Gemade disclosed these matter, he just saw the issues trended in social media which is not anything to go by as far as am concerned.