Compulsory vaccination: Don’t force workers to take COVID-19 vaccine, NLC dares FG

Sylvester Akor

Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), Ayuba Wabba yesterday urged the federal government to use the tool of persuasion and conviction rather than force to get workers and the general populace vaccinated against the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

NLC president who briefed the press on the need for workers to take the COVID-19 vaccine in Abuja Monday also urged the government and other employers of labour to make special arrangements for workers to access the vaccine at the workplace.

.

Wabba said COVID-1 9 pandemic has brought some of the biggest strains, stress and squeeze to the workplace as thousands of workers have died.

The NLC boss stated that many of the dead from the global workforce were frontline workers.

“As of the third week of October 2021, more than 180,000 health workers across the world have lost their lives to COV1D-19”.

Wabba maintained that the high rate of fatality was unfortunate, stating that the sacrifice that workers have made in combating and containing the deadly virus was enormous.

He said that many more workers have their jobs and means of livelihood to COVID-19.

“The biggest lesson of the pandemic is that amidst the worst crisis, the human race can rise to the challenge with great resourcefulness and resilience.

“Apart from accelerated scientific efforts at understanding the epidemiology of the virus, science has raised the bar a little higher with the breakthrough discovery of a vaccine for COVID-19 which has helped reduce the death rate and hospital admissions.”

“A study conducted by the United States Centre for Disease Control at the end of May 2021 shows that there was about 63% drop in hospital visitations after the introduction of the COM-19 vaccine. There was also a 63% drop in hospital admissions post-vaccination and 66% drop in mortality for those aged 18 – 49 after the vaccination.

“Understand some people prefer to view COVID-19 vaccination with caution. Yes, it is important to proceed on issues of public health with great caution. Yet, it would be foolhardy to elevate caution above scientific evidence and facts from public health records.

“The truth is that despite being imperfect, the COVID-19 Vaccine has given all of us a better chance of fighting the virus and staying alive.

“I urge workers all over the world to take advantage of the COVID-19 vaccines and keep themselves, their families and their colleagues at work safe and free from the morbid threats of the corona pandemic.”

It could be be recalled that the Secretary to the Government of the federation, Boss Mustapha-led Presidential Steering Committee on COVID-19 on October 13, 2021, announced that Federal Government workers should be vaccinated against COVID-19, latest December 1, 2021.