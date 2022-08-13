Compulsory basic education: Katsina stakeholders develops roadmap

BY ANDY ASEMOTA, Katsina

The implementation of the Katsina State Children’s Access to Basic Education Law 2021 yesterday gathered momentum as its stakeholders began developing its roadmap.

The objective of the two day meeting funded by United Kingdom’s Foreign Commonwealth Development Office (FCDO) in collaboration with UNICEF is identifying the roles of each stakeholder and the implementation strategies.

Speaking at the event holding in a hotel in Kano, the Katsina State Commissioner for Education, Dr. Badamasi Lawal Charanchi, said the state government recognized the competence of several women already occupying decision making positions in the education sector.

Dr. Charanchi, who lauded the synergy between the state chapter of High Level Women Advocates (HiLWA), the Katsina State Government and other stakeholders in education, assured maximum cooperation of the government in the continued implementation of the law and further development of the sector.

In his remarks, the Deputy Speaker of the Katsina Assembly, Hon. Shehu Dalhatu Tafoki, who stood in for the House Speaker, Hon. Tasiu Maigari, assured the unflinching support of the legislature in giving the resolutions of the stakeholders the relevant legal backing.

He added that the Assembly would be ready by next week for the first reading of the second bill initiated by HiLWA seeking a minimum of 35% positions for Katsina women in education management.