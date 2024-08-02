Company moves to increase FX, attract non-oil investments

The African Legacy International said it was trying to increase foreign exchange and attract more investors in the country’s non-oil sector.

The President of the organisation, Mr Innocent Ogu, said this in an interview with the New Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Abuja.

“In an attempt to boost and revamp the country’s economy, African Legacy International is set to coordinate Nigerian Exhibitions/Participations at the 2024 Organic and Natural Products Expo Dubai-UAE.

“The purpose of the event is to earn foreign incomes and attract investors into the Non-Oil Sectors of the Nigerian Economy.

“The event is an opportunity for the Government, Agencies, Departments, parastatals and private stockholders to launch out their marketing interests and strategies to the world.

“It will avail them the opportunity to meet with desired business associates across the globe and attract foreign investments into Nigeria,”he said.

Ogu said that during the event, participants would be able to galvanise relationship and collaborate with other participating stakeholders, and country’s representatives.

He said issues regarding the innovative best practices for foods and commodities trading, guidelines and acceptability/penetrations of Nigerian commodities into foreign countries would be discussed.

“There will be a high level Government to Business. (G2B) interactive meetings and a dinner party for the Nigerian delegates at the Exhibition/Expo.”

“Participants at the Exhibition will use the golden opportunity to showcase their indigenous organic and natural products and also attract investments and investors to their states, “he said.

NAN reports that the 22nd edition of the Organic and Natural Products Expo is scheduled to hold from Nov.18 to Nov. 20 at Dubai World Trade Centre, UAE.

The theme of the event is “Showcasing Nigerian Numerous Organic, Natural and Halal Products.