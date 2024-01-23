Community empowerment: OXFAM hails Prosell project impact, as centre lists achievements

By AKOR SYLVESTER-Abuja

A non governmental organisation, OXFAM Nigeria has commended the achievements of PROSELL project aimed at reducing poverty and fighting inequality through empowerment programmme in some parts of the country.

The country Director of OXFAM, Tijani Ahmed Hamza, who spoke at PROSELL Close Out Review Meeting and Dissemination/Knowledge Sharing Workshop in Abuja yesterday. said the event was to showcase the numerious achievements of the project and to strategise for future engagement.

He said the project has been a beacon of change, reslience and empowerment in commmunities of Taraba and others, stressing the need to sustain the feat achieved.

The country Director commended the Development Exchange Centre (DEC). who co-implemented the project with Oxfam, while expressing gratitude to the donor, the European Union, whose support and generosity he said made the project possible.

He said “As most of you know, Oxfam and our partners embarked on this journey with a commitment to reduce poverty, enhance food and nutrition security, address gender inequality, and build resilience against the numerous challenges faced by our rural brothers and sisters.

“Through our ambitions, the project has been a beacon of change, resilience, and empowerment in the rural communities of Taraba State. This is because our dedicated efforts, led by our staff and partners, have resulted in impressive outcomes: A notable 83.2% increase in livelihood assets within households, enhanced production in livestock and fish value chains for 82.1% of farmers, a significant 55% of womeri experiencing increased access to resources and control over assets and the empowerment of 35% of farmers, particularly women, contributing to improved livelihoods to mention bul a few of the achievements.

“As we stand on the cusp of closing this chapter, today’s gathering serves multiple purposes:

“Firstly, it allows us all to review the extent of the project implementation, evaluating our achievements against the set targets and deliverables. This is an opportunity to reflect on the tangible changes we’ve witnessed on the ground and to strategize for the future.

“Secondly, we aim to provide tangible evidence of PROSELL’s impact through human stories and Interactive media. We intend lo showcase PROSELL as a project and a successful demonstration that has significantly contributed to reducing poverty, improving food and nutrition security and fostering gender equality in rural communities.

“The model the PROSELI project utilized can be replicated for sustainability by key stakeholders.

“Additionally, we will engage in collaborative discussions to develop a joint sustainability plan.

“The aim is to ensure that the positive changes initiated by PROSELL extend beyond its lifespan, leaving a lasting impact on the communities we’ve served.

Speaking further, he said: “we will spotlight the unintended successes of the project, celebrating the achievements that might not have been in our initial plan but have become integral to the project’s narrative.

“Lastly, we will collectively explore key learnings, acknowledge challenges, and brainstorm possible solutions for the path forward”.

According to him, through the project, Oxfam has forged valuable connections by working with diverse stakeholders, including government agencies, private sector entities, and civil society organizations.

He said the partnerships have enhanced the program’s reach, increased its impact, and laid the foundation for future collaborations, fostering a collective commitment towards sustainable development.

Speaking, the Executive Director of Development Exchange Centre, Helen Abah, the PROSELL project has been a beacon of positive change, contributing significantly to the lives of over 40,000 households whose livelihoods rely on agriculture and natural resource-based activities.

She said: “Through strategic interventions encompassing best practice knowledge transfer, household and productive asset transfers, financial inclusion services. market linkages, and social safety programs, we have witnessed a transformative impact on the ground.

“When we embarked on this journey, our vision was clear to make a lasting difference in the lives of people, particularly those who are vulnerable and marginalized. We recognized that economic empowerment, food security, and agricultural development are crucial pillars for sustainable and inclusive development.

“Our ambitious goals required robust collaborations, and our partnership with the EU and Oxfam became the driving force behind our collective achievements

“Together, we have witnessed remarkable transformations unfold. We have witnessed communities once plagued by poverty and hunger now thriving with new-found opportunities Through innovative approaches, capacity building initiatives, and the provision of essential resources, we have empowered individuals and communities to take charge of their own destinies. We have created platforms that fostered entrepreneurship, improved market access. and strengthened value chains in the agricultural sector.

“Our commitment to economic empowerment has been the driving force behind our endeavors. We believed, wholeheartedly, that every individual has the potential to create a prosperous future for themselves and their communities. Through skill-building programs, entrepreneurship initiatives, and access to financial resources, we have empowered individuals to unlock their true potential and break free from the chains of poverty

“Food security, a fundamental human right, has been at the heart of our project. We recognized the challenge of providing nutritious and sufficient food for all, particularly in the face of climate change, population growth, and resource limitations.

“By promoting sustainable farming. practices, introducing innovative technologies, and strengthening local food systems, we have made significant strides towards ensuring that no one goes to bed hungry”.