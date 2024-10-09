Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

Committee’s investigative hearing over operation ,activates of Aiteo , Nigerian Agip oil Companies held in Abuja

Photo Gallery
L—R ... Clark of Representatives Committee on Environment, Mr. Abdulsalam Olalekaan, Chairman of the committee, Hon  Pondi Julius Gbabojor and representative of the speaker, Hon. Usman Kumo during the Committee’s Investigative hearing over the Operation and activates of Aiteo and Nigerian Agip oil Companies that have resulted in Environment Damage, was held at National Assembly in Abuja yesterday... Photo:  Anayo opera.
20
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

From left… Chairman House of Representatives Committee on Environment,  Hon  Pondi Julius Gbabojor representative of the speaker, Hon. Usman Kumo and deputy chairman of the committee Hon Toseer Ugbor during the Committee’s Investigative hearing over the Operation and activities of Aiteo and Nigerian Agip oil Companies that have resulted in Environment Damage, was held at National Assembly in Abuja yesterday… Photo: Anayo Opera.

From left, Clark of Representatives Committee on Environment, Mr  Abdulsalam Olalekaan, Chairman House of Representatives Committee on Environment,  Hon  Pondi Julius Gbabojor representative of the speaker, Hon. Usman Kumo and deputy chairman of the committee Hon Toseer Ugbor during the Committee’s Investigative hearing over the Operation and activates of Aiteo and Nigerian Agip oil Companies that have resulted in Environment Damage, was held at National Assembly in Abuja yesterday Photo:  Anayo opera.

 

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Twitter– @championnewsng

Continue Reading
Peter 12181 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, October 11,, 2024

Rear Admiral Abolaji Orederu visits NSE President to…

 Insurance Roundtable on Implementation of Aso Accord on…

Nigerian Institution of Mechanical Engineers Engineering…

1 of 521