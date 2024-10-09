Committee’s investigative hearing over operation ,activates of Aiteo , Nigerian Agip oil Companies held in Abuja

From left… Chairman House of Representatives Committee on Environment, Hon Pondi Julius Gbabojor representative of the speaker, Hon. Usman Kumo and deputy chairman of the committee Hon Toseer Ugbor during the Committee’s Investigative hearing over the Operation and activities of Aiteo and Nigerian Agip oil Companies that have resulted in Environment Damage, was held at National Assembly in Abuja yesterday… Photo: Anayo Opera.

