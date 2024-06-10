Commissioning of Roads B6, B12 and Circle Road, Abuja: I’m very proud of your work, Julius Berger, says President Tinubu

.Contractor assured us and delivered –Wike

Ceaseless encomiums were poured on leading engineering construction company, Julius Berger Nigeria Plc Thursday at the commissioning of critical roads in the Federal Capital Territory constructed by the company with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu hailing the company for a job well done.

The President who was represented by the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio saidhis administration is committed to infrastructural development and urban renewal.

Tinubu who gave the commitment while commissioning the completion of roads B6, B12, and Circle Road, in Abuja central Area on Thursday said the commissioning stands as a testament to this administration’s unwavering commitment to infrastructural development and urban renewal, a cornerstone of our vision for a more prosperous and much more connected Nigeria.

Continuing, he said, when I assumed office one year ago, my administration set forth an ambitious agenda to transform our nation’s infrastructural landscape. We recognize that an efficient transport network remains vital for economic growth, social integration, and overall national development.

Today, as we commission these strategic roads, we are not just opening pathways of asphalt and concrete but also paving the way to enhance economic activities, improve accessibility, and a higher quality of life for our citizens.

Roads B6 (Constitution Avenue) and Road B12 (Independence Avenue), are located in Abuja’s Central Area District within the city, which houses the three-arms zone, cultural and diplomatic zones, as well as Ministries, States Liaison offices, corporate and commercial offices,he added.

Commending the contractor that handled the project, the President said,for Julius Berger the construction giant, I am very proud of what you are doing.

Earlier in his remarks, Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Barr. Ezenwo Nyesom Wike, praised the President’s focus on completing existing projects, saying: “When we were inaugurated in August 2023, Mr. President gave us a clear directive: complete all ongoing projects before starting new ones. That’s why we’ve been working tirelessly to finish projects awarded by previous administrations since 2007. Our 2024 budget reflects this commitment, with 58 per cent dedicated to completing old projects and 42 per cent for new initiatives. This is what leadership looks like”.

The FCT Minister did not mince words in also praising the contractor saying:when we came, we asked Julius Berger, are you sure you can do this? They answered and assured us they can. Of course, you can be sure of what they can do especially when their expectations are met. We thank them for keeping to their promise. Nobody needs to ask what the quality of their can be and is. You can see for yourself.

Speaking while giving an overview of the project, the Executive Secretary of the Federal Capital Development Authority, FCDA, Engr Shehu Hadi said, the three newly commissioned roads (B6, B12, and Circle Road) form a vital network that connects some of Abuja’s most important zones, adding that,they are designed for efficiency and safety.

The roads feature two main carriageways with two lanes and two bus lanes, plus 41 bridges and retaining walls at various intersections, ensuring smooth travel and minimizing congestion.”

The FCDA Executive Secretary concluded his review praising the contractor too, saying,we all know what Julius Berger can do and they have demonstrated it here once again.

Top Federal Government officials at the historic event included, the Minister of State, FCT, Dr, Mariya Mahmoud, Minster of State, Water Resources, Bello M. Goronyo, Senators and memebers of the House of Representatives, FCT Area Council Chairmen and Traditional leaders among others.

Team Julius Berger to the event comprised the Managing Director, Engr. Dr, Lars Richter, Regional Manager, Region Central North, Oliver Berger, Director, Administration, Abdulaziz Kaita, Project Manager, Johnny Houchan, Project Coordinator, Region Central North, Engr. Dr. Ismaila Amodu and Head, Corporate Communications, James Agama, among others.

