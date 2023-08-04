Commissioners List: Lagos Assembly begins screening of Sanwo-Olu’s nominees

Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa, on Thursday pleaded with his colleagues who expressed dissatisfaction with the list of commissioner-nominees sent recently by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for screening and confirmation.

The lawmakers had lamented the exclusion of some parts of the State in the nomination. While some urged the House to take another look at the list, others urged that the nominees’ local government areas should be attached to the list.

The House also set up a committee chaired by the Chief Whip, Hon. Fatai Mojeed, to screen the nominees and report back.

Speaking at plenary, Dr. Obasa asked the lawmakers to understand that all local government areas in the State cannot produce a commissioner.

Before directing the Clerk of the House, Barrister Olalekan Onafeko, to write the Governor requesting for the nominees’ local government areas, Obasa reminded his colleagues that Governor Sanwo-Olu has the prerogative to nominate those to work with him while it is the duty of the lawmakers to screen the nominees and confirm them if they meet needed requirements.

In a ‘Matter of Urgent Public Importance’ earlier, Hon. Aro Moshood Abiodun (Ikorodu 2) told his colleagues that despite contributing to the success of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the last election, Ikorodu got one slot in the list.

Deputy Majority Leader of the House, Hon. Ademola Richard Kasunmu, lamented the absence of any nominee from Ikeja.

His colleague, Hon. Nureni Akinsanya from Mushin, noted that the list did not come with the local government areas of the nominees. He also argued that the APC has technocrats who were not considered.

His position was supported by Hon. Kehinde Joseph (Alimosho 2) and Hon. Temitope Adewale, who both urged the Governor to reconsider the nominations.

Reacting to the matter, Hon. Femi Saheed said as a former secretary of the APC in Lagos, he was aware that the party has technocrats who could be nominated.

While the Deputy Chief Whip, Hon. David Setonji, lamented that Badagry was not represented enough, Hon. Ladi Ajomale observed that the list was heavily one-sided in term of religious consideration.