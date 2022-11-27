Commissioner for education reads riot acts to Principals over illegal charges.

The Akwa Ibom state commissioner for education, Mrs Idongesit Iboro Etiebet has warned principals of public Secondary schools across the state against imposing any form of illegal levies on the students, no matter luscious the reason and condition, without express permission from the appropriate authority.

Etiebet gave the warning on Thursday in a meeting with the principals and chairmen of Parent Teacher associations (PTA) of all public secondary schools in Akwa Ibom state at Community secondary school, Aka offot , Uyo.

“Any levy imposed on the students for such items like berets, uniforms, identity cards, insignia belts, and others are all illegal. If you want to charge for anything first of all get express approval from the State executive council headed by His Excellency, Mr. Udom Emmanuel,” she advised.

The commissioner who had already issued a circular notice preceding the meeting due to the barrage of complaints from parents that principals have been demanding money from their wards for almost everything, vowed that henceforth any principal caught flouting the warning would be severely sanctioned.

“My office is inundated with complaints from parents that principals charge the children for money to buy everything ranging from chalk. We have enough chalk in the office. Please, don’t charge for anything from now henceforth.

I know you people are men and women of integrity and you will not do such thing again.”

On the approved five hundred Naira PTA levy, she warned principals not to send any student away from receiving lessons because he or she has not paid the levy, adding that henceforth PTA levy should not be handled by any principal but PTA executive outside school hours.

The commissioner who advocated strong synergy between the principals and PTA executive for the good of the students in future, however encouraged teachers generally to engage in farming or trade for additional income, if they feel their salaries are not enough to make ends meet, but not during the official hours.

The epic address was concluded with a cheery news that the long awaited check for this term subvention was ready to be picked not too long from now, while the commissioner reiterated that the money be channeled into proper use as reward awaits any of them that administers his or her school well.

“Any principal who thinks he or she can please all the teachers by failing to reprimand them when necessary should know that he is a failure.

Another thing is that some principals may not like to use the money on things that benefit the school. I went to a school and noticed that the floor leading to office of a particular principal whose name I may not disclose now, was completely dilapidated and nothing was done by him.

It should not be so,” she counselled.

Reacting to the warning on behalf of the principals, Akwa Ibom state chapter chairman of All Nigerian Conference of Principals of public secondary schools- ANCOPSS, Mr. Steve John Akpabio promised to comply and lauded the governor, Mr. Udom Emmanuel for the two hundred Naira subvention paid per student per term for day to day running of the schools.

But appealed for increment to five hundred in view of the rising cost of materials in the market, which generated applause from the audience indicating that he spoke their minds.

A PTA chairman (name withheld) who spoke for PTA also thanked the government for thinking well of the students through numerous initiatives to better their future and for appointing the commissioner whom he described as a square peg in a square hole to take charge, while equally assured compliance.

Several speeches were made on the occasion, all tailoring towards a better school system for Akwa Ibom state as a frontline state when it comes to education matters. Among them were the permanent secretary of Ministry of education, Lady Rose Bassey who did the tone setting while the Chairman, Secondary Education Board, Rt. Hon. Ekaette Ebong and others corroborated the commissioner.