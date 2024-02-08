Commercial bus driver ‘faints’ on wheel, dies in Osun accident

Tunde Adeleke, Osogbo

A driver of a mini commercial bus popularly called “Korope” in Osogbo, Osun State, on Wednesday, fainted while driving on the Olaiya flyover and died.

DAILY CHAMPION gathered that the accident involved an intra-city bus with registration Reg No: FNN836XA and a Toyota Camry private with LND546FC.

An eyewitness, Funmi Adeyemo narrated at the scene of the incident that the accident, occurred when the intra-city bus driver allegedly slumped while on the wheel.

She added that another passenger jumped out of the moving bus and hit her head on the ground sustaining injuries on her head and eyes.

“One of the passengers attempted to take control of the bus before it collided with a Toyota Camry car parked on the roadside.

” I saw people shouting as the vehicle lost control, but a female passenger managed to steer the vehicle down the bridge before it collided with a vehicle parked on the highway.”

Confirming the incident, the Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps FRSC, Henry Benamaisia, explained that a female passenger was injured in the accident that involved five people

“The driver fainted and passed out on the steering while driving and another passenger tried to control the vehicle before the eventual hit a parked Toyota car.

“The victims were taken to UniOsun Teaching Hospital, Osogbo,” FRSC said.