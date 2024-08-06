Commercial activities bounce back in Lagos after day 4 of hunger protests

.As Lagos govt says protesters have shown readiness for dialogue

IBRAHIM QUADRI

Commercial activities on Monday has once again picked up in Lagos after the four days of #EndbadgovernanceinNigeria protest that rocked the country.

President Bola Tinubu had on Sunday in a national broadcast affirmed that his administration was ready to listen to and address the concerns of protesters, adding that he had heard their calls “loud and clear.”

“I hereby enjoin protesters and the organisers to suspend any further protest and create room for dialogue, which I have always acceded to at the slightest opportunity,” the president said.

Nigerians, especially the youths had declared 10 days of protests across the country. The declaration had earlier gained traction on social media before snowballing into the mainstream media.

Our correspondent observed that there was heavy vehicular activities in and around Alausa, Ikeja unlike what transpired in the previous four days of the protest.

It was however noticed that the road leading to Govenor’s office beside secretariat, Alausa was barricaded.

The barricade slowed down motorists, up to Testing Ground Bus Stop as at press time.

Daily Champion also gathered despite the president’s appeal for dialogue, some of the protesters converged at Gani Fawehinmi Park, Ojota, saying that the President’s broadcast did not meet their demands.

At Alausa, civil servants resumed for works and commuters went about their daily routines.

Banks and markets were also open for businesses at Ikeja, Fagba, Agege and environs.

Meanwhile, the Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Monday presided over the Executive Council Meeting as full government activities resumed after four days of hunger protest across the country.

Governor Sanwo-Olu had also commended organisers of the protest in the State for calling off the protest following the President’s broadcast.

While addressing journalists at the Lagos House, Ikeja, the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr Gbenga Omotoso said there is peace in Lagos State as workers have fully resumed work.

“Lagos is peaceful and that is what Lagosians want. Mr Governor has resumed the business of the state. Everyone is at his desk and members of the public are coming in to do business with the government,” he said

He added:” Lagos is the commercial centre of Nigeria and Lagosians cannot allow it to go into chaos. We want to thank those protesting that they did well and have done good service to Lagos. All Lagosians should open and go about their businesses without any fear. Lagosians have chosen to be peaceful and shun anarchy.

Omotoso further said since three phone numbers were released by the state government for people to call in, the state has received thousands of calls from individuals and groups wanting to dialogue with the government.

The Governor had on Sunday directed the Ministry of Youth and Social Development; Ministry of Information and Strategy and Office of Civic Engagement to immediately open wider channels of engagement with various stakeholders, including the protest leaders.

The Executive Council members in charge of the Ministries can be reached on the following dedicated Citizens Access Lines:

Office of Civic Engagement – +234 802 522 4347

Ministry of Information & Strategy – +2348119655788

Ministry of Youth & Social Development +2347077178295