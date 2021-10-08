Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.champion@gmail.com

NNPC

Commendation Service for Rear Admiral Ndubisi Kanu held in Lagos

Uncategorized
By Peter
L-r...Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu First Lady, Dr. Ibijoke,  Mrs Oluremi hamzat her husband deputy Governor  Dr. Obafemi Hamzat; during  the Commendation Service For Rear Admiral Ndubisi Kanu held at Chapel of Christ The Light Alausa Ikeja on 7/10/2021...PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI  .
0 5

L-r …Ex-Military Administrator of the State, Gladys Kanu; (widow)  Senator Oluremi Tinubu  and Chief of Staff Lagos State Mr Tayo Ayinde .

L-r… Secretary General (ISCL)  Engr Chukwuma Odimegwu, president Igbo Speaking Community in Lagos (ISCL)  Chief Sunday Udeh  and Hon Prince Echekwu Udoka Anslem.

L-r …Member Lagos State House of Assembly,  Hon Jude Idimogu, Prince Echekwu Udoka Anslem ,Mrs Roseline Bello, Eze Christian Nwachukwu and  Lady Roseline idimoogu.

L-r…Ex-Military Administrator of the State, Gladys Kanu; (widow) Lagos State Chairman Christian Association Of Nigeria (CAN) Bishop Steven Adegbite, Bishop, Trinity Church Council, Rt Rev. Oladapo Babalola ,Methodist Church of Nigeria (MCN).

L-r…Senator Oluremi Tinubu, Deputy Governor Lagos State  Dr. Obafemi Hamzat; his wife  Mrs Oluremi , Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, First Lady, Dr. Ibijoke ,Ex-Military Administrator of the State, Gladys Kanu; (widow) and Others, During  the Commendation Service for Rear Admiral Ndubisi Kanu held at Chapel of Christ The Light Alausa Ikeja on 7/10/2021…PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI  .

 

 

For a better society

Continue Reading
Peter 4645 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

Imo  communities reject  180 Million Dollar Agric Project,…

Nigeria @ 61: LSSTF boss charges Nigerians to embrace spirit…

Ararume: Buhari’s deft masterstroke

I commend Gov. Ishaku for appointing more women in his…

1 of 5

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More