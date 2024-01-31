Commemorating Anambra’s Tech Triumph: A Glimpse into Soludo’s E-Government Award.

Anambra State’s ascent to technological excellence reached new heights as it clinched the First Runner-up position in E-Government Implementation at the recent 11th National Council on Communication, Innovation, and Digital Economy (NCCIDE) meeting held in Kano. The award not only spotlights Anambra’s dedication to tech-driven governance but also highlights a series of groundbreaking achievements in the realm of E-Government Implementation.

Key Achievements:

Digitized ANSEC Processes: A complete digitization of Anambra State Executive Council (ANSEC) processes eliminates the need for costly printing, making the process more efficient, cost-effective, and sustainable.

E-Government Infrastructure: The baseline study of E-government Infrastructure sets the stage for a digital revolution, with the procurement and distribution of state-of-the-art PCs and laptops advancing the objectives of digitization across the public sector.

Collaboration and Interconnectivity: Partnerships with the Internet Exchange Point of Nigeria (IXPN) and Internet Service Providers (ISPs) in the state aim to establish an Internet Exchange Point, focusing on improving interconnectivity and reducing Internet access costs.

IT Project Standardization: The implementation of the ITPRS Portal ensures the digitalization and standardization of IT projects in the State, issuing certificates as proof of compliance.

Communication Enhancement: The State-wide launch of the Unified Messaging Service (UMS) facilitates enhanced communication and collaboration among all Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) assigning @anambrastate.gov.ng email addresses for seamless communication.

Land Administration Revolution: The deployment of a Centralized e-GIS System by the Ministry of Lands to revolutionize Land Administration in Anambra State.

Project Management Innovation: A partnership with the Tony Blair Institute (TBI) results in a Digital Delivery Dashboard, facilitating real-time project monitoring for the State’s 5 Solution Agenda.

ICT Policy Development: An inclusive draft ICT Policy document that represents the views of all relevant parties and aligns with the vision of “Everything Technology and Everywhere Technology.”

Blockchain Strategy Adoption: Anambra State has adopted the Federal Government’s Blockchain Strategy, promoting and enhancing the blockchain ecosystem within the state.

These accomplishments underscore the commitment of Mr Governor, Prof Charles Chukwuma Soludo, CFR, to harnessing technology in governance proesses for the betterment of our citizens. They are also a testament to the hard work and dedication of the Anambra State ICT entire team.

As Anambra State continues its technological journey, the successful integration of innovative tech-driven initiatives showcases the state’s dedication to becoming a digital powerhouse, creating a brighter, tech-driven future for its citizens.