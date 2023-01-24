Come February, my election will be a confirmation – Reps Member, Gagdi

By Daniel Dauda, Jos

The member representing Pankshin/ Kanke/ Kanam Federal Constituency of Plateau state at the National Assembly, Yusuf Gagdi has said his reelection come February 25, 2023, will be the confirmation and attestation of his tremendous legacies to the constituents within three and half years in office.

Gagdi, who is a chieftain of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC), serves as the chairman of the House Committee on Navy and is a member of 13 other committees said to have done more than 600 projects cutting across the length and breadth of Pankshin, Kanke and Kanam Constituency.

Speaking during the inauguration of 1,200 campaign council members held in Dengi, Kanam Local Government Area (LGA) of Plateau State, on Monday, the lawmaker reaffirmed his determination to continue to deliver the dividends of democracy to his constituents.

According to Gagdi, “I am a people representative because I believe in them. My constituents have the capacity to take full responsibility for the campaign.”

“In politics, you win by winning the hearts of the people. In representation, I am representing three LGAs and you can imagine the capacity. I am able to speak and meet the needs of the people at any level, at the National level,” he added.

“I cannot do without people, because I love people and respect them and elections are won by the number of people that vote for you. Like football, it is the same thing with politicians. You cannot rates yourself if you play well, it is the people who watch you that can adjudge whether you are a good player or not.”

“I am sure and optimistic that come February 2023, my election is going to be a confirmation, not [just an] election”, Gagdi stated.

The Director General of the campaign council, Philip Datsun assured Gaudi to return him to the green chamber of the National Assembly and the other candidates contesting under the APC.

“The lawmaker has demonstrated absolute representation, hence he deserves a second term,” Datsun remarked.

The chairman of the Kanam Local Government council, Dayyabu Garga acknowledged that no other party is familiar to the people of the locality than the APC.

He charged electorates to get their permanent voters’ cards ready to vote APC from top to bottom in all elections.