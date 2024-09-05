Champion Newspapers Limited
Colombia 2024:Falconets  lose 1-3 to Germany

Sports
12
Two-time runners-up, Nigeria’s under-20 women football team, the Falconets, on Thursday  lost 1-3 to Germany in their second   Group D match at  the ongoing  2024 FIFA Under 20 Women’s World Cup in Colombia.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the match was played at the Estadio Metropolitano de Techo in Bogota, Colombia.

The  Nigerian girls  could not keep up with the pace of the German side in the encounter.

The win propelled the Germans to the top of the group with six points from two games, while Nigeria sits in second place with three points following their matchday one win over South Korea.

Germany took the lead in the 17th minute when Sehitler Alara found the back of the net, capitalising on a defensive error by the Nigerian side.

In spite struggling to impose themselves in the first half, the Falconets came out stronger in the second half and leveled the scoreline in the 50th minute through  Chiamaka Okwuchukwu .

However, Germany responded swiftly with Sofie Zdebel giving the Germans the lead  in the 61st minute with a precise finish.

The Falconets also had a goal disallowed by the Video Assistant Referee (VAR).

Nigeria pressed forward in search of an equalizer, but their hopes were dashed when Sarah Ernst scored Germany’s third goal, sealing the win for the three-time champions.

The result means Germany maintains a perfect record with two wins from two matches, while Nigeria now faces a more challenging path to qualification for the Round of 16.

While the Falconets now await the game between Korea Republic and Venezuela to know their standing.

 The Falconets will need a strong performance in their final group match  against Venezuela to secure a spot in the knockout stages.

NAN reports that the Falconets will  face Venezuela in their last group game  on Saturday while Germany  will face  Korea Republic.

