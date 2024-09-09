Champion Newspapers Limited
College of Medicine of UNILAG 1967/74 Set , 50th year Post Graduation Reunion held in Lagos

 L-r ...Prof Boniface Oye- Adeniran;  President (Worldwide), Unilag Alumni Association, Engr. (Dr.) Ifeoluwa Oyedele;  Dr. Chris Otigbuo; Chairman Organizing Committee 50th reunion anniversary of College of Medicine alumni association, University of Lagos  (UNILAG) Prof Oladapo Ashiru; Prof Ademola Oremosu; Dr. Ladi Awosika; Prof. Nathanael Salako;, during the 50th year Post Graduation Reunion College of Medicine of  (UNILAG) 1967/74, Set, Cocktail and Dinner held at Wheatbaker Hotel ikoyi in Lagos on 7/9/2024... PHOTO :CHINYERE IKEANYI.
L-r… Former President Worldwide of the University of Lagos Alumni Association, Olor’ogun    DrSonny Kuku; Chairman Organizing Committee 50th reunion anniversary of College of Medicine alumni association, University of Lagos  (UNILAG) .Prof Oladapo Ashiru, his wife  Mrs.Idowu Ashiru; President (Worldwide), University of Lagos Alumni  AssociationEngr. (Dr.) Ifeoluwa Oyedele.

L-r … Dr. Dare Demuren; Prof Boniface Oye-Adeniran;  President (Worldwide) University of Lagos Alumni AssociationEngr. (Dr.) Ifeoluwa Oyedele;  Dr Chris Otigbuo; Chairman organising Committee 50th reunion anniversary of College of Medicine alumni association, University of Lagos  (UNILAG) .Prof Oladapo Ashiru; Prof Ademola Oremosu; Dr Ladi Awosika; Prof. Nathanael Salako; Prof ,Ewan Alufohai; Prof Jelili  Akinwande.

L-r…  Tokunbo Okupe,  Dr.Henrietta Maria- Williams , Dr Adekemi Otolorin; Dr Helen Ekwueme ; Prof Oladapo Ashiru; Dr Edugie Abebe and  Prof Olayinka Abosede.

Prof Oladapo Ashiru (3rd) right and other Doctors and professors at the cutting of the cake.

 Prof Oladapo Ashiru; Engr. (Dr.) Ifeoluwa Oyedele;(middle) and others at the cutting of the cake.

Cross Section of the Doctors (Female) during the 50th year Post Graduation Reunion College of Medicine of  (UNILAG) 1967/74, Set Cocktail and Dinner held at Wheatbaker Hotel ikoyi in Lagos on 7/9/2024… PHOTO :CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

