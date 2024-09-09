College of Medicine of UNILAG 1967/74 Set , 50th year Post Graduation Reunion held in Lagos

L-r… Former President Worldwide of the University of Lagos Alumni Association, Olor’ogun Dr. Sonny Kuku; Chairman Organizing Committee 50th reunion anniversary of College of Medicine alumni association, University of Lagos (UNILAG) .Prof Oladapo Ashiru, his wife Mrs.Idowu Ashiru; President (Worldwide), University of Lagos Alumni Association, Engr. (Dr.) Ifeoluwa Oyedele.

L-r … Dr. Dare Demuren; Prof Boniface Oye-Adeniran; President (Worldwide) University of Lagos Alumni Association, Engr. (Dr.) Ifeoluwa Oyedele; Dr Chris Otigbuo; Chairman organising Committee 50th reunion anniversary of College of Medicine alumni association, University of Lagos (UNILAG) .Prof Oladapo Ashiru; Prof Ademola Oremosu; Dr Ladi Awosika; Prof. Nathanael Salako; Prof ,Ewan Alufohai; Prof Jelili Akinwande.

L-r… Tokunbo Okupe, Dr.Henrietta Maria- Williams , Dr Adekemi Otolorin; Dr Helen Ekwueme ; Prof Oladapo Ashiru; Dr Edugie Abebe and Prof Olayinka Abosede.

Prof Oladapo Ashiru (3rd) right and other Doctors and professors at the cutting of the cake.

Prof Oladapo Ashiru; Engr. (Dr.) Ifeoluwa Oyedele;(middle) and others at the cutting of the cake.

Cross Section of the Doctors (Female) during the 50th year Post Graduation Reunion College of Medicine of (UNILAG) 1967/74, Set Cocktail and Dinner held at Wheatbaker Hotel ikoyi in Lagos on 7/9/2024… PHOTO :CHINYERE IKEANYI.

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Twitter– @championnewsng