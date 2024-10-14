Collective action needed to build climate-resilient communities in Africa- Shettima

Vice-President Kashim Shettima says collective action is key to building climate-resilient communities as a solution to Africa’s Climate Future.

Shettima said this in his keynote address titled: “Securing Africa’s Green Future: Leading the Global Climate Change Agenda” at the 2nd Edition of the Africa Climate Forum 2024 in Abuja on Monday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the forum was organised by the Global Centre for Law, Business and Economy (GCLBE) and has the theme; “Africa’s Climate Future: Pathways from Dependence to Leadership.”

The vice-president, represented by Rukaiya El-Rufai, the Special Adviser to the President on National Economic Council and Climate Change, said Africa also needed to protect its ecosystems and sustainable practices.

“This occasion reflects both the urgency of our moment and the opportunities that lie ahead.

“It reminds us to redefine our role, not as passive recipients of climate impacts but as proactive leaders charting the cause for a sustainable and resilient Africa.

“Today’s gathering presents a grand opportunity to remind ourselves of the direction we are heading and the future we aspire to shape.

“As we deliberate here today, I want us to all recognise that any solution for Africa’s climate future must begin with protecting our ecosystems and sustainable practices and building climate resilient communities.

“The brunt of climate change that Africa faces can only be mitigated if we stand together.

He said the interventions that would be implemented during the forum would secure a greener future through social innovation and also serve as a springboard into global leadership of climate action.

Shettima said Nigeria had taken steps to address climate change with the Climate Change Act of 2021 and the establishment of the Presidential Committee on Climate Action and the Green Economic Solutions.

According to him, Nigeria has established a committee for the carbon market activation plan, positioning us at the forefront of creating a robust carbon market projected to be worth 2.5 billion dollars.

“However, in spite of these interventions, none of our efforts will yield optimal outcomes unless we collectively agree that climate change is not a topic for ideal debate but a manifest threat to our existence.

“So I reiterate today an open call across our dear continent, all governments, Civil Society Organisations, the private sector and the development committee to join hands.

“Only through a unified front can we create an all-inclusive approach to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and delivering lasting social impact.

“ Let us seize this moment to draw up evidence-based action plans that will be financed,” he said.

Prof. George Nwangwu, the Director-General, GCLBE, said the theme of the conference could not be more timely, as the continent stood at a crossroads of a global climate crisis.

“Africa is faced with a unique opportunity, a moment where we can transform from being a continent that bears the disproportionate burden of climate impacts to one that leads in climate solutions and innovation.

“Our discussions over the next two days will be focused on the many

pathways available to Africa.

“We will explore how Africa can build resilience, tap into its immense renewable energy potential, and forge new partnerships that prioritise both sustainable development and climate action.

“From the Sahel to Southern Africa, from our coastal regions to the heart of the continent, Africa’s diverse ecosystems, people, and resources offer unique opportunities for growth and innovation.”

Nwangwu listed the topics that would be discussed during the forum to include the role of sub-nationals, climate finance, technology and innovation, energy access, sustainable agriculture, and gender inclusion in climate solutions.

“This forum is not just about discussions; it is about action, it is about sharing knowledge, forging partnerships, and committing to concrete steps that will propel Africa forward.

“It is about moving Africa toward a future where we are not just dependent on external aid or solutions but are leaders, innovators, and drivers of global climate change strategies.”

NAN reports that the Africa Climate Forum is an initiative of the GCLBE, an elite research centre and policy think-tank that works in the development space using an interdisciplinary lens.

The aim of the Africa Climate Forum is to manage the phenomenon of climate change while advancing Africa’s development goals.