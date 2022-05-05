Coca-Cola Family Bonding Campaign Berths in Lagos, Kano

The Muslim Ummah in Lagos and Kano over the weekend were treated to the insightful family bonding campaign of the Coca-Cola company in what it termed the, ‘Iftar Wonder Table’.

Reports from the event at the Oriwu central Mosque, Ikorodu and Gidan Makama, Kano indicate that the clerics used the occasion to drive home the virtues of family bonding and its importance in religion and humanity.

At Ikorodu, the Guest Imam, Sheikh Abdul Waasih Idrees Bawa-Allah in his Sermon, commended Coca-Cola for the initiative, which he observed was the first of its kind in Ikorodu and its environs.

The Imam stressed the Importance of Family Bonding during Ramadan particularly during Iftar, saying that “togetherness with and devotion to one’s family are virtues that the Muslim Faithful should embrace”.

He pointed out that the absence of close-knit and pious families contributes to moral decadence and various social vices being witnessed among humanity.

He assured Coca-Cola of the community’s readiness to continue to collaborate for the promotion of Family Bonding and thoughtfulness, be it during Ramadan or at other times.

During the well-attended event, which attracted over 100 families, he also implored the ummah to comport themselves in keeping with the dictates of the Holy Quran not only during the holy month but all through their lives.

He advised them to be open to one another and practice giving as preached by the prophet Muhammad during his time (SAW).

It was gathered that the Coca-Cola Iftar Wonder Table featured Tafsir, Islamic entertainment and special Iftar goody bags to thrill families at the various locations.

According to the Marketing Director, Coca-Cola Nigeria, Bunmi Adeniba, the goal of the Ramadan campaign is to encourage Muslim Faithful to embrace the value of family bonding by coming together during this special time in their Faith.

“Coca-Cola seeks to emphasize the importance of the Holy Month of Ramadan as a valuable asset worth investing in the Muslim community because we see in it an opportunity to promote family bonding.

“For us at Coca-Cola, family bonding transcends any religion as it is a tool that can help pass human values from generation to generation and help strengthen the moral bar, that the society is in dire need of at this time,” she noted.

About Coca-Cola Nigeria

Coca-Cola Nigeria Limited is a total beverage company, offering one of the world’s most valuable brands, Coca-Cola. Our company portfolio includes valuable beverage brands, such as Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, 5Alive juices, Eva water, Schweppes and Limca. We’re constantly transforming our portfolio, from reducing sugar in our drinks to bringing innovative new products to market.

We’re also working to reduce our environmental impact by replenishing water and promoting packaging recycling across our value chain. With our bottling partners, we employ more than 5,000 people with over 700,000 distribution partners helping bring economic opportunity to local communities. Learn more at the Coca-Cola Nigeria website at www.coca-cola.com.ng and follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn.