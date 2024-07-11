COAS declares open TRADOC Nigerian Army 2024 Mid-Year Courses Appraisal, Curriculum Harmonization workshop

CHIDIMMA UCHEGBU , Abuja

The Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General TA Lagbaja, has declared open a weeklong Training and Doctrine Command (TRADOC) Nigerian Army 2024 Mid-Year Courses Appraisal and Curriculum Harmonization Workshop for the Nigerian Army Training Schools.

The workshop which was declared open by the representative of the Chief of Army Staff who doubles as the Commander Training and Doctrine Command, TRADOC, Nigerian Army, Major General KO Aligbe is holding at the Headquarters TRADOC Nigerian Army in Minna.

Major General Aligbe, in his opening remarks reiterated that TRADOC Nigerian Army remains the centre of excellence for the Nigerian Army in building the capacity and resourcefulness of the personnel.

He said the workshop is carefully structured to articulate strategies that would assist the Nigerian army in its training efforts towards enhancing professionalism and performance of the personnel.

The representative of the Special Guest of Honour stated that TRADOC Nigerian Army is committed to its mandate of ensuring effective implementation of training directives in line with the Chief of Army Staff Command Philosophy which is “To transform the Nigerian Army into a well – trained, equipped and highly motivated Force towards achieving our constitutional responsibilities Within a Joint Environment”

General Aligbe also emphasized the need for the Nigerian Army Training schools to maximise opportunities offer at the workshop towards upscaling the performance of the personnel.

He therefore urged the participants to be proactive participating in all the sessions as he tasked them to adopt pragmatic and problem- solving approach in making the workshop a worthwhile experience.

Earlier in his welcome address, the Chief of Training Headquarters TRADOC Nigerian Army, Major General POA Okoye urged the participants to widen their intellectual horizon to justify their participation in the workshop.

He also encouraged them to feel free to make positive contributions for the betterment of Nigerian Army’s training efforts in adding values to build their capacity.

Major General Okoye also challenged the participants to take advantage of the workshop to emplace new records that will take their training activities to a greater heights.

Expectedly, the workshop is anchored on series of activities mainly on presentations, and interactive sessions by the participants which will run through from the beginning to the end of the workshop.

Dignitaries present includes ; Deputy Chief of Training (Army) , Major General OS Abai, Departmental Chiefs and Directors of the TRADOC Nigerian Army.

