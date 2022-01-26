Coalition  of southern and Middle belt Youth commends  Gov  Ortom  of  Benue State

Victor Duruamaku Owerri

The coalition of Southern and Middle-Belt Youth Leaders, a socio-political group, has commended Governor Samuel Orton of Benue State for his style of Governance saying ” he has performed well

According to the group, “Governor Ortom deserve support as a “performing leader”.

In an official release signed by the Group’s Leader, Mr Goodluck Ibem and made available to newsmen in Owerri on Tuesday, the group described the Governor as brave and courageous

The Coalition is the umbrella body of all youth groups in the South East, South South, South West and North Central geo-political zones of Nigeria.

Ibem described Ortom as a humble man who does not believe in bringing his achievements to the media because of his belief that public office is an opportunity to render selfless service to humanity.

He further described him as a “role model who speaks truth to power” irrespective of security and other challenges confronting Benue and added that posterity would remember him.

He extolled the governor’s efforts at ensuring good living conditions for the over 1.7million internally displaced persons in the state as well as training and resettlement of youths in different vocations.

” Benue residents have witnessed with the developmental projects and security exploits of Dr. Samuel Ortom and his good intentions for the betterment of Benue people are not in doubt.

” He has done very well in all sectors despite the security challenges confronting him and we urge all and sundry to support him. Good reason and conscience demand that you support a man who is doing well.

” One of the most expensive and essentially pivotal services provided by government to its citizens is security and Gov. Ortom has done very well to ensure Benue indigenes and other residents enjoy relative peace and security “, he said.

He however urged youths to line up behind Ortom, desist from cheap political blackmail and subterfuge and channel any issues of legitimate concern to their appropriate quarters.