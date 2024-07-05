Coalition of S/East leaders backs Govs on Nnamdi Kanu’s release.

By Cosmas Chukwu

The Coalition of South East Youth Leaders, COSEYL, the apex sociopolitical youth group in the South East geopolitical zone supports South East governors on her resolution to meet with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to press for the release of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu from DSS custody.

The release of Kanu is critical for the security and peace in the region. This move will put criminal elements who have capitalize on his incarceration to perpetuate crime using IPOB as cover out of business.

The release of Nnamdi Kanu will usher in security, progress and development as farmers and businesses which have been out of business as a result of insecurity will be back to their businesses.

Kanu’s release is a critical matter of urgent national importance that deserves the attention at the highest level of government.

Releasing Nnamdi Kanu will pave the way for dialogue and a peaceful resolution to the longstanding issues in the southeastern region. This will help de-escalate tensions and foster a more constructive conversation between the government and other agitation groups in the nation.

Releasing Kanu will address public grievances and demonstrate that the government is responsive to the concerns of its citizens.

We therefore urge the father of the nation and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to consider releasing Mazi Nnamdi Kanu in other to restore peace, unity, progress, national cohesion and integration.