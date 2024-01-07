Coalition group calls for North Central development commission establishment to carter IDPs

From Daniel Dauda, Jos

A group known as Coalition of Plateau State Indigenous Youths/Ethnic Nationalities has tasked Nigerian Government, under president Ahmed Bola Tinubu to establish North Central Development Commission as done in the North East region of the country to carter for millions of people that were displaced from their ancestral homes as a result of banditry activities.

The Coalition group believed establishing the commission will make the people to have confidence in the present administration and also fast track speedy development and restoration of normalcy in the region.

This was contained in a communique jointly signed by Plateau state chairman and Secretary of the coalition group, comrade Paul Dekete and Amb. Duwam Bosco which made available to newsmen in Jos on Saturday.

The group which expressed displeasure over the Christmas Eve genocide of innocent souls in Bokkos, Barkin-Ladi and Mangu local governments of Plateau by the bandits, accused security agents for failure to response appropriately to early warning signals sent before the attack.

“The coalition is calling on the Government to take necessary action aim at stopping the looting of properties of victims/displaced persons.So far statistics shows that more than two hundred (200) locals were killed in Bokkos alone, with over three hundred injured( 300), over one thousand two hundred and ninety houses burnt (1,290), eighty one cars(81) burnt, nineteen thousand nine hundred and ninety five (19,995) person displace, now taking refuge at the mini stadium in Bokkos, apart from those who had fled to relatives in other part of the State and Country.

“While displace person from various villages are taking refuge in Bokkos town, information at the coalition disposal indicate that some armed Fulani are been hosted at Maling (Angwan Hausawa). We are calling on security agents to search and disarm them, to avoid future attacks and killing of innocent citizens.

“We had earlier assumed there is intelligence gathering and sharing among the agencies which ought to have been promptly used to avert the ongoing act of terrorism and banditry in the State, but expectation has never seen the light of the day. It is in the light of the continuous killings, and failure in the protection of lives and properties in the State that informed the Coalition to conclude that its either there is no synergy among the various security outfit or, their efforts are been sabotage by their subordinates.

“The Coalition called on all Plateau Communities/Nationalities to respectively develop self-defense mechanism in order to survive the ongoing hostility and genocidal mission declared by the Bandits and other terrorist elements ravaging the State, for it has become imperative to device all protective means, either physical, spiritual or both in the defense of our heritage. It also called for synergy in Community border-patrol within the State between ethnic groups.