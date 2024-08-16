Coalition alleges FG Taking Sides With Wike Against Fubara, Rivers People

Emmanuel Nlewedum, Port Harcourt

The Coalition of Rivers State Leaders of Thought (CORSLOT) has alleged that the Presidency is part of the conspiracy theory behind the unending political crisis in Rivers State occasioned by the face-off between the Minister of Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Nyesom Wike and the state Governor, Siminalayi Fubara.

The Coalition while addressing a press conference in Port Harcourt on the state of affairs in the state, accused President Bola Tinubu of being selective and tactically taking sides with the FCT Minister against the governor and people of the state.

Reading a statement on behalf of the group, Convener of the Coalition, High Chief Sunnie Chukwumele, alleged that the presidency is not doing enough to end the crisis in the state, accusing Tinubu of being more interested in an individual than about eight million people of Rivers.

Chukwuemele said the President’s appointees from the state were not representing him and what he is known for, considering the current political situation in the state.

According to him, “The presidency under the leadership of President Bola Tinubu is in sympathy and support of his Minister of the FCT against the people of Rivers State. Mr President is more interested in an individual more than eight million citizens with not less than three million Rivers’ votes.

Rivers people are surprised that after the intervention of the President of Nigeria with the supposed political solution to the problem through the Abuja Peace Accord which though skewed against an elected governor and leader of the state, and even the Rivers State governor’s painful sacrifices for the sake of peace, tranquility and development of our dear Stats, this problem instead of abating is being exacerbated.

“After a careful analysis of the situation, we accuse the Presidency of selective amnesia and inaction in the happenings in Rivers State with the tacit support to their colleague and Minister of the FCT, Chief Nyesom Wike to achieve his aim of state capture in order to annex and control Rivers State and her resources.”

The group asserted that the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike is bent on destroying the state, using the embattled 27 members of the Rivers State House of Assembly led by Martin Amaehwule, who defected to the APC, the former Caretaker Committee Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in the state, Chief Tony Okocha and immediate past local government chairmen in the state as mercenaries in the war against the state.

They regretted that with recent happenings in the state, especially the bombing of the secretariat of the Action People’s Party, APP, residents now live in palpable fear.

The Coalition however, called on President Tinubu to advise Wike to concentrate on the responsibilities as the FCT Minister, and leave Governor Siminalayi Fubara alone to concentrate and discharge his duties and mandate of governing Rivers State and delivering good governance to the people.

He said: “Our President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Nigeria, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, your men are misrepresenting you and what we have known you to stand for as a true democrat. These men are beginning to paint you with the colour of a despot.

“We are afraid that the body language of the Nigerian Judiciary on the Rivers State crisis, wherein conflicting judicial pronouncements regarding matters emanating from the state, which are stoking and exacerbating the crisis has remained unaddressed by the National Judicial Council.

“This is a clarion call by the people of Rivers State for you to wake up to the responsibility of protecting the lives and property of Rivers people and residents. We should not be seen as a conquerable people. You are the father of the nation; we pray you act as such now.”