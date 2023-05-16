CNN features Hilda Baci, applauds her attempt to break Guinness World Record

.Ezekwesili amused as Ghanaians claim Hilda as theirs

International news platform, CNN has featured chef Hilda Baci on its page while applauding her for her attempt to break the longest cooking record.

Popular Nigerian chef Hilda Baci became the talk and topic on most social media pages after she embarked a 4-day journey to break the longest cooking record set in 2019.

The first female to hold the record of cooking for longest was an India chef called Lata Tondon. She cooked continuously for eighty-seven hours forty-five minutes.

However, Hilda Baci has broken that record by cooking for 100 hours, 55 recipes over 100 meals and fed over 3000 people.

Social media users especially Nigerians are currently eagerly waiting or Guinness World Records (GWR) to officially crown Hilda Baci the new record breaker.

However, Oby Obiageli Ezekwesili, former education minister, has accused Ghanaians of forming the habit of claiming Nigeria’s bests in exploit.

In a tweet sighted on the official page of the former education minister, Ezekwesili disclosed her observance when it comes to some habits of some Ghanaians.

According to her, she noticed how some Ghanaians claimed that singer Tiwa Savage was a Ghanaian. This happened when Tiwa Savage performed at the historical coronation of King Charles III.

Obiageli further added that she has noticed how some Ghanaians on Twitter have started claiming that chef Hilda Baci who recently broke the Guinness World Record for longest cooking hours is a Ghanaian.

She tweeted, “It was not enough that Ghanaians dared to contest Best in Jollof Rice trophy with us. I see they have formed the habit of claiming our Bests in other exploits. I saw it with Tiwa Savage and now with Hilda Bassey. Its’ so hilarious. How did this start though? It’s amusing!”