CNN African Voices Playmakers profiles Wendy Shay





This week’s edition of Glo-sponsored CNN African Voices Playmakers will feature Ghanaian singer, songwriter and musical innovator, Wendy Asiamah Addo, popularly called Wendy Shay.

Shay will delight viewers with the story of her journey to the top of her career as well as her impact in her non-profit social engagements on the 30-minute magazine programme.

Born on February 20, 1996, Shay is a former nurse and midwife. She plays a unique music style, which is a blend of Afrobeats, highlife, and hiplife genres. Her hit albums include “Uber Driver” and “Africa Money.”

She has performed at several events including Miss Ghana 2018 Finals, RTP Awards Africa 2018, BF Suma Ghana Connect 18 concert. In December 2019, she also performed at Ghana’s Afronation Music Festival.

Shay is brand ambassador for the Youth Employment Agency (YEA) in Ghana, and has won the Best New Artiste of the Year at the Ghana-Naija Showbiz Awards amongst others.

An interesting time awaits viewers on the programme which will be aired at 8.30 a.m. on Saturday. The edition will be repeated the same Saturday at 12.00 p.m., on Sunday at 4.30 a.m. and 7.00 p.m. More repeats come on Monday at 4.00 a.m., on Saturday next week at 8.30 a.m., 12.00 p.m., and on Sunday at 4.30 a.m. and 7.00 p.m. and at 4.00 a.m. on Monday.