Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

CNL decries the circulation of false recruitment information

Energy
By Editor
22
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Chevron Nigeria Limited (“CNL”), operator of the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC)/CNL Joint Venture, is aware of the circulation of false recruitment information posted in several media and online channels by unscrupulous persons and organizations in the name of CNL and Chevron Corporation, purportedly advertising job positions in CNL. Additionally, fraudulent job offers have reportedly been sent through emails, text messages and phone calls by individuals purporting to be staff or representatives of CNL and Chevron Corporation, with the intent to defraud their victims.

CNL hereby dissociates itself from such false job recruitment information and job offers published in any newspaper, web site, email, poster, handbill or any other medium. CNL did not make or authorize such publications.

Members of the public are hereby notified that CNL does not and will not require applicants to make any payment towards processing any job application. Recruitment advertisements requesting candidates to pay money, at any point during the recruitment process, are not from CNL.

CNL does not solicit job applications or initiate recruitment processes through emails, posters, handbills, text messages, social media, or phone calls.

Job seekers are advised to always check the company’s website at: http:/www.careers.chevron.comand the national newspapers for job advertisements from CNL.

CNL will not respond to enquiries about fraudulent advertisements and job offers.

Continue Reading
Editor 6273 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

‘PIA is a monumental leap from where the industry was coming…

23 Oil coys importing crude without CAC registration, Reps…

NAICE Conference 2022: Sylva, Kyari, Komolafe, Others to…

184 NNPC/Shell Cradle-to-Career beneficiaries migrated to…

1 of 194