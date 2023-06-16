Club 70’s Epe celebrates its 20th anniversary, inducts new members in grand style

The member Lagos State House of Assembly representing Epe Constituency I, Hon. Abiodun Tobun and High Chief Olawale Mogaji, the Otun Balogun of Epe Kingdom has urged members of Club Seventies Epe to ensure that unity and togetherness remain their watchword.

Tobun who was a special guest, gave the advice at the Club’s 20th Anniversary, inauguration and awards ceremony in Lagos.

He urged members to allow the spirit of nationalism and unity to reflect in their social activities in the club to promote peaceful co-existence in the community.

The lawmaker said that after 20 years of coming into existence, the club had come of age.

He said the Club Seventies Epe is the engine room to propel the Epe community to achieve all-around development.

He stressed that the activities of the club instilled a spirit of unity and peaceful co-existence among youths from different backgrounds in the community.

Chief Olawale Mogaji, the Otun Balogun of the Epe kingdom who Chair the programme said that the club had contributed immensely to the socio-economic development of the Epe community in enhancing unity.

He said that the club has been a great builder of all positive development in the community.

Mogaji added that the 20th Anniversary programme was timely.

“This is because it comes at a time when the unity of the community is paramount.

“The primary aim is to promote national cohesion and unity among members of the community ethic nationalities.

“For the club to give back to the community is a good omen to the unity of the Epe community,” he said.

The Otun Balogun of Epe Kingdom thanked the club management for the vision they have embarked upon to further unite all sons and daughters of the Epe Division mindless of the diverse traditions and heritages.

He said: “I must sincerely thank the gesture of the club to honour some of us and I also pray that the people of the division will reciprocate the gestures.

Dr. Hassan Sanuth, Director, Ministry of Environment in Lagos State advised members of the club to see themselves as one and indivisible entity for proper growth and steady development in the division

“With this, I believe that the sky is the starting point.

Also, Mr Kolapo Adediran Wasiu, Deputy Director, Legislative Department, Lagos State House of Assembly, made a frantic call for unity among the club members.

He admonished, “It is marvellous to see this set of people being together for a period of 20 years.

” A Yoruba adage will always have that it is not possible for a group of people to be together for twenty (20) years.

“But this has been proved wrong. It’s great to see this happening”.

During the inauguration of new executives, the outgoing president of the club, DM Ibrahim Adesegun Sanuth was excited about a successful and seamless handing over to the new President.

Sanuth advised the incoming administration to continue with the legacies of the previous administration’s laid-down procedures and regulations.

“I’m very happy with the level of progress so far since twenty (20) years ago. It has not been easy getting to this point. We can do more and better.”

“The incoming regime must be proactive and understand the situation on the ground. Our commitment/ coming together is not only to socialize and help co-members but to also provide support for the people of the community and the state at large.

“I must also register my sincere appreciation to all and sundry who are here to honour our invitation. Thank you all,” he said.

In his remarks the President, MD Adelaja Hassan, the newly inaugurated president of the Club pledged to further unite the club the more.

Hassan said that the 20th Anniversary programme included the presentation of merit awards to various individuals who have registered names in the development of Epe and the state at large.

He said that the club is also inducting new members while reiterating the primary goal of the club as;

“This is a club which was established by most of us who were given birth to in the 70s to among other things bring unity to the community. We started with a few members and our first meeting was held at the late Mallam Edu’s house in Epe here.”

“Our primary aim is to bring positive development to the Epe division as a whole. Hence, membership is designed to cut across all the communities in Epe Division.”

“The club has since inception has been intervening in human capacity building/empowerment, education, health, political awareness/sensitization, providing palliatives for the vulnerable, support and collaborate with the government and traditional institutions as well as providing social responsibility to sundry.”

“We have touched on some areas of importance in Epe. We bought TV sets and waiting seats at the Epe General Hospital, Epe. We also provided palliatives to the vulnerable people in Epe during COVID-19 and we were happy doing that.”

“I pledge to be a president who seeks not to divide the club, but to unite it. I won’t see religion and ethnicity as barriers but unifying factors”.

“Our administration will be tagged: Collective Responsibility’ and our focus will be on the welfare of our members and revamping community development”, he pointed out.

He however confirmed that the club has since been registered with the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC).

The club also gave awards to different categories of individuals.

The awardees include; Engr. Adeniyi Kemi Ogunsanya, Engr. Kola Balogun, Barr. Rotimi Sheriff Seriki, Mr Olanrewaju Ahmed, Chief Al-Bashir Bolanle Mogaji among others.

The ceremony called for the presence of the who-is-who in the country.

Among those in attendance was the Otun Balogun of Epe kingdom, High Chief Olawale Mogaji, members of Lagos State House of Assembly, Epe Constituency 1 and 2, Hon. Abiodun Tobun, Hon Silvester Ogunkelu (Sketel).

The others include Hon. Rasheed Debola Shabi Lagos Mainland Constituency who is also the President of Epe Club, the DVC Lagos State University of Education, Associate Prof. Nosiru Olajide Onibon, Barr Uthman (Vice President of Epe Club), Engr Ogunsanya and a host of other personalities.