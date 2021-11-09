CLO, Journalists commend Onitsha DPO over media award

By Phil Okose Onitsha

The Anambra state Chairman of the Civil Liberties Organization , CLO, comrade Vincent Ezekwueme and Journalists in Onitsha, have commended the Divisional Police Officer, DPO, Fegge Police Station, Onitsha, Mr Rabiu Garba, (CSP) for being among the list of those honored by IgbereTV in Abuja on November 2 this year

Making the commendation, comrade Ezekwueme said that the honor given to Mr. Garba was well deserved adding, “DPO Garba deserves more than that going by what he has done to Onitsha and Anambra State as a whole”

“He has received so many awards and CLO in the state has also honored him as the best crime fighting DPO in the state.”

“I have never seen a workerholic policeman like Garba, he is a listening type and responds to distress calls without delay. He sacked a lot of criminals from Fegge and till today the area is a No-go area for armed robbers”.

Also commending Mr Garba, on behalf of Journalists in Onitsha, Cyprian Ebele, described him as man of the people who saw police work as service to God and humanity.

He urged him not to relent in his service adding that obviously, “the award will spur you to perform more than you have done, congratulations”

Recall that the invitation for the award that took place at Sheraton hotel Abuja, was signed by Hon. Mascot Uzor Kalu, Chairman of the organizing Committee.

Professor Onwunari Georgewill was the keynote speaker at the occsion that also honored the Police force Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Mr. Frank Mba, Commissioner of Police, CP.

The duo Police Officers were honoured for their leadership excellence on security matters.

The invitation which was also sent to Inspector General of Police, IG, Usman Alkali read in part thus, “we are pleased to inform you that CP Mba and CSP Rabiu Garba have been shortlisted for coveted 2021 Security of the year award”

“This is in recognition of their tremendous contribution to nation building, selfless service to humanity and excellent performance in the Nigerian police”

“The aim of leadership excellence award are two fold: to celebrate and honour great Nigerian politicians and corporate leaders and organizations that achieved remarkable success in peace building, development, leadership and phyrantropy.

In his response the DPO said that he was not surprised to have received the award adding that one’s achievements always speak for him .