Climate Change: Governor Adeleke advocates stronger roles for sub-national governments…….Defends climate performance records

Governor Ademola Adeleke has advocated for a frontline role for sub-national governments in the fight against climate change even as he defended the commendable records of his government in that sector.

The State Governor who made the observations yesterday while hosting a delegation of the Green Growth Africa Sustainability Network said state governments in Nigeria are at different levels of reactions and actions on the climate challenge, advising that rating states must start with benchmark analysis of their peculiarities.

The Governor,who further posited that states must be fully engaged in the review process beyond desk research, called for direct interactions between reviewers and state desk officers to correctly assess developments in each state.

Expanding on his government activities in the field of climate change, the state governor advocated for renewed focus on the sub-national governments in the fight against climate change.

“It is time for all stakeholders to accept the pivotal role of sub-national governments in the climate war. The present focus on international and national platforms cannot produce the desired results.

“Climate change is local as politics is local. The climate crisis is manifesting directly on the ground across the grassroots of the global world. Actions to remedy the situation should be redirected to the local level. That is the only way to halt the growing climate rupture”, the Governor told the visiting group.

Speaking further, Governor Adeleke flaunted his records, asserting that “our government is a green government that is pursuing a robust climate change agenda.

“We have a world-class consultant who is developing several policies and action plans. We have made strong headway in terms of policy framework as well as the development of investment portfolios for climate projects.

“I am also happy to inform you that Osun is developing a carbon finance template to ensure Osun benefits from the new world of carbon credit. A lot of work has gone into this effort.

“To demonstrate strong political commitment and in line with requests of several international bodies, I have assumed the chairmanship of the Osun State Climate Change Action Council.

“The Council serves as a policy and clearing board for all climate related matters as far as Osun State is concerned. The council will soon be inaugurated”, Mr. Governor posited.

Also speaking at the event, state consultant on Climate Change and Renewable Energy, Prof Chinwe Obuaku, rejected the recent rating of Osun on climate change, positing that publishing the outcome without engaging the state is a wrong methodology.

The carbon finance expert wondered how review can be conducted without calling for submissions and direct involvement of those being rated in the review process.

She emphasized that most of the headings for the review did not take into account the reality that most states are starting on different grounds on the climate war.

“The administration of Governor Ademola Adeleke largely launched the Osun climate change agenda starting with creation of the department of climate change, ongoing development of the state climate policy plan, development of carbon investment templates and portfolios among others. How do you rate us without knowing or asking what we are doing”, the climate expert queried.

Speaking earlier, the Executive Secretary of Green Growth Africa Sustainability Network, Dr Adedoyin Adeleke, applauded the deep interest of the governor in the climate struggle.

According to him, his group has watched the activities of the state government in the field of climate adaptation and resilience, assuring that his group is prepared for long-term partnership with the Osun State government.

“We are here to commend the state government for its plans and programmes in the field of climate change. We seek partnership and collaboration with the state for the implementation of innovative climate projects”, Dr Adedoyin posited.

