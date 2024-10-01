Climate change: Environment ministry to plant over 6 million trees

AKOR SYLVESTER, Abuja

As part of efforts to mitigate the effects of climate change and to tackle other environmental challenges, the Ministry of Environment has said it would plant over 6 million trees within a short period in addition to those already planted.

The minister of state for Environment, Iziaq Kunle Salako, who stated this Tuesday on the Occasion of Tree Planting Campaign Lunch at the University of Abuja said the initiative was in response to climate action towards environmental protection that would drive development.

He encouraged Nigerians to key into the project and plant trees in their surroundings in order to mitigate the effects of climate change and also protect the environment.

According to the Minister: “Today, on the occasion of the 64th independence anniversary of our country, it is symbolic that we are gathered here at the university for our national unity, UNIABUJA to reaffirm our commitment to protecting our planet’s precious resources. This tree-planting ceremony symbolizes our dedication to environmental stewardship and sustainable development.

“As we plant these trees, we acknowledge the urgent need for climate action, recognizing the importance of biodiversity conservation and emphasizing community engagement in environmental protection.

“The President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s mission as regards the Environment is to: Promote eco-friendly practices, Support reforestation efforts and Foster a culture of sustainability. The Government is committed to increasing its forest cover to meet the recommended 25% cover, Restoring degraded forests, Promoting sustainable forest management and conservation, Enhancing biodiversity and Ecosystem services and Supporting climate change mitigation and adaptation efforts. To this end, one key deliverable of the Federal Ministry of Environment and its agencies in 2024 is to plant at least 6 million trees.

“The federal government of Nigeria is driving its forest agenda through:

 The Great Green Wall (GGW) Programme: A 15-kilometer-wide green belt across 11 states to combat desertification.

 The National Forest Programme (NFP): Aims to promote sustainable forest management and conservation.

“The Forestry and Wildlife Management Department: Oversees forestry and wildlife conservation.The National Park Service (NPS): Manages protected areas and national parks.The Nigerian REDD+ Programme: Reducing Emissions from Deforestation and Forest Degradation.

“As we know, the benefits of trees are many including climate change mitigation, erosion control, water cycle regulation, biodiversity conservation and ecosystem services, green jobs, livelihood support, economic benefits from sustainable forest management, carbon credits, eco-tourism and so on”.

The minister called on all Nigerians to work collaboratively using nature-based solutions like tree planting to mitigate the challenges of climate change, preserve natural habitats and ensure a healthier environment for future generations.

He quoted Gary Snyder to have said, “Nature is not a place to visit. It is home.” noting that “Trees are considered to be the Lungs of the earth and it’s said that if the last tree dies the last man standing dies too”.

The minister further reiterated that tree planting is what all should take to heart, saying, “at the beginning of this year, as part of my New Year green resolutions, I committed myself to personally plant and nurture at least 50 trees, and I am happy to announce to us that I have surpassed my target and have no plans to stop. My hope is to see a time when every adult Nigerian plants and nurture at least one tree per annum as our personal climate action to address the challenges of climate change which is now staring all of us in the face. We can also use this day to commit to planting and nurturing trees to commemorate our special occasions such as birthdays, weeding anniversaries and so on”.

He re-echoed the Chinese proverb that says: “The best time to plant a tree was 20 years ago. The second-best time is now.”

