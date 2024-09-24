Cleric urges women to support their children’s education

CHINYERE IKEANYI

Women have been charged to support their children’s education despite the harsh economy and pray for their husband’s progress.

Pastor Mrs. Rosemary Timothy, women group coordinator and wife of the General Overseer, Olive Mountain of Prayers and Praise Ministry International, gave the charge at the weekend during an interview after the church’s National Women Convention held recently in Ijegun, Lagos.

Pastor Mrs. Timothy, who urged women to encourage their children to remain focused in school and complete their education, while praying for them, stated: “Regardless of how Nigeria is today, education is still the best. l advise women not to give up but support their children even with their little businesses”.

According to the cleric, a wise woman will not allow the current economic situation to deter her, rather, she will rely on God for miraculous provision like the Bible days.

“When you work with the economy of Nigeria, you will be frustrated. Every wise woman will work with heavenly economics not with Nigeria’s economics. I believe the Lord supplies all our needs according to his riches in glory. There is nothing He cannot do,” she said.

Speaking on the 14th edition of the women’s convention, the women’s leader said it was a gathering of women to grow spiritually and be empowered for economic development.

She highlighted some of the empowerment programmes done by the religious organization which includes, “establishing women in the food business, giving the sum of N50,000 to women as a form of support and more. By the grace of God, they have made something out of it.”

The General Overseer of the Olive Mountain of Prayers and Praise Ministry International, Prophet Dr. Collins Timothy, congratulated the women on their annual convention programme and enjoined them to trust God for a positive change in the country.

Prophet Timothy said: “Nigeria needs God’s intervention. We need our leaders to also play their roles well in their various positions and work together as a team for a better Nigeria. I appeal to the government to create more jobs for the youths”.

