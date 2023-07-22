Cleric proffers principles of parenting in Islam to curb social vices

IBRAHIM QUADRI

An Islamic scholar Shaykh Sanni Yusuf has decried the rampant society ills pervading the country, saying Muslim parents have serious role to play in addressing social vices prevalent among under aged children.

Shaykh Yusuf, who is the Chief Imam of Al Fuoz Central Mosque, Ikorodu gave the remark at the annual Eid- ul Adha muslim get-together programme organised by the Lagos State House of Assembly Muslim Community.

According to the scholar, the manner in which some Muslims raise their children calls for concern, stating that some Muslim children engage in illicit activities such as drugs, masturbation, gambling, fornication which have affected both the psycho and general behavior of these wards.

He reminded the gathering that all deeds of mankind will end at death except three things namely: Sadaqah (charity); Good child upbringing and beneficial investments such as building of borehole in mosque, Donated Qurans and Educational forms for the less privileged.

The scholar cited an example whereby a 13- year- old boy masturbating was observed to have memory challenges and was taken to a Clerk and counsellor where he confessed to have been exposed to masturbation through phone content and corrupt peer who lured him into it and the parents are totally ignorant of such acts.

He explained that it is imperative for parents to ensure their children or wards are rightly guided and monitored so as to reap the benefits even after death as stated by the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

Shaykh Yusuf further emphasized the need for parents to set good examples to their children as they learn more by watching them and happenings in the immediate environment more than listening to instructions.

“Parents who have drinking or smoking habits are more likely to influence their wards or children consciously or unconsciouslly,” he said.

Solutions proffered to the aforementioned by the lecturer are: Regular prayers, enrolling children in decent Islamic schools where teaching of morals and religion are taught as well as monitoring their activities and behavior are bids to detect a changing behavior at any point in time.

He also enjoined parents to create time with their children and ensure a friendly communication pattern exist between them.

Giving his keynote address, the Speaker of the House, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa who was represented by the Clerk of the House, Barister Olalekan Onafeko applauded the guest lecturer for the thought provoking lecture which will serve as a source of inspiration to the parent.

He thanked the Lagos Assembly Muslim community for organizing the Eid-ul-Adha get together.

Earlier, the leading Chief Imam of the Muslim Community, Imam Abdushshakur Adeleke Osoala stated that this year’s Eid-ul-Adha get-together is the 8th edition in the series and it aim to relate with the Honourable Members and staff irrespective of their position.

He commended the leadership and management of the Assembly for their regular support and allowing the Muslim community to come together with a view to interacting with one another.