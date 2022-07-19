Cleric Cautions Against bringing back failed politicians to form Government in 2023

From Victor Duruamaku Owerri

A clergy man of the Church of God in Christ (COGIC) and chairman – “Citizens for Righteousness and Social Justice” (CRJ) Imo State Chapter – Dr. Kenneth Obi, weekend, urged Nigerians to vote for a Presidential Candidate competent to really bring in the New Nigeria of their dream in 2023 elections

In an official statement entitled “A New Nigeria is Possible Now or Never” which he anchored on the book of Isaiah 1:18 & 19 and made available to newsmen in Owerri, he warned ” if no action is taken and no one stands up to say enough is enough over the nation’s deplorable state of affairs, things would continue to assume a much more disturbing dimension.”

Dr. Obi however noted, ” the nation’s situation as bad as it is would only be remedied if Nigerians are obedient and willing to be useful,”

He further urged the people to stop whining and complaining and to vote for a presidential candidate who represents the “New Nigeria” of their vision and with competence and ability to deliver.

The cleric argued that who x-rayed the potentials of all the Presidential candidates of other political parties who believe that it is their turn to rule the country having made many governors, senators and even the incumbent president, contended that Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP) stands shoulder high than all of them because of his sterling impeccable leadership qualities, untainted credibility, integrity and image.

“As the permanent voter card (PVC) sermon gains traction, another message that needs to be communicated urgently is that the 2023 elections are about putting Nigeria on the path to becoming a country that works for everyone, not just a select few”.

The cleric expressed optimism that working a New Nigeria is feasible if the citizens are willing and obedient to work for it stressing that this would enable them to heave a sigh of relief whereby terrorists and Fulani herdsmen and bandits are tamed, the Naira regains its value, seasonal ASUU strike becomes a thing of the past, while regular electricity and water supply, improved medical facilities, youth employment, low and affordable prices of petroleum products and the rule of law would become a regular feature.