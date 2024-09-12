Clergy appreciates Governor Kefas for creating enabling environment for the church to operate

Emmanuel Awari-Jalingo

The Leader of the Southern Conference of the United Methodist Church UMC , Rev. Dr. Philip Micah Dopah, has appreciated the Taraba State Governor Dr. Agbu Kefas for creating enabling environment for the Church to operate.

He gave the appreciation during the closing ceremony of the 2024 annual Gospel Singers Convention which took place at the Camp ground, Appawa, Lau Local Government of the state.

He charged members to put into practice the lessons they’ve learned during the convention.

“I want to appreciate Governor Agbu Kefas for creating a conducive environment for the church to operate and his commitment to peace and harmony in the state.

In his remarks, Evang. Daniel Bolki Simon conference Chairman of the Gospel Singers, urged members to return home and be obedient to their parents and the church.

The guest speaker Rev. Zaro Clarkson Kwah, urged members to prepare themselves for the second coming of the Lord and emphasize the need for spiritual readiness.

The 2024 annual Gospel Singers convention came to a close , leaving an indelible mark on the lives of its members.

The convention, which was marked by soul-stirring performances, thought-touching sermons, and heartfelt fellowship, culminated in a powerful closing service.

Highlights of the service include, a special thanksgiving service for members gospel Singers who were elected and appointed into public office led by Hon. Davoro K. Titus Executive Chairman Zing Local government area, Holy Communion, symbolizing unity and fellowship among members and Special prayers for the state and nation, seeking divine guidance and protection.

Prizes were presented to the Districts who distinguish themselves in various competitions during the convention.

The next Gospel Singers convention was schedule to be hosted by Eugene Wesley, Dizing, and Taraba Central Districts, promising another opportunity for spiritual growth, fellowship, and celebration.