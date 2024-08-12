Clergies rally global investors to improve Nigeria’s economy

Some Christian clergies on Monday urged global investors to invest from the abundant resources in Nigeria for improved national development.

Rev. John Darku, Africa Executive Director of Christ for All Nations (CfaN) made the call while briefing the media after a meeting with heads of major denominations and FCT Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) leadership in Abuja.

Darku said that as part of the 50th anniversary of the CfaN, a crusade will be held between Nov. 6 Nov. 10 to spread the message of God, and promote social, cultural and economic transformation in Nigeria.

While stressing on the need to address poverty, hunger and insecurity, he explained that Evang. Daniel Kolenda, who took over from the CfaN founder, Reinhard Bonkke will be in attendance with global investors.

“Some of these dignitaries are investors who will identify potential areas for investment, thus boosting the Nigerian economy.

“With participants expected from every part of Nigeria, this crusade will stimulate commercial activities in the capital.

“As millions respond to the call to become Christians, we anticipate a reduction in crime rates and an adoption of Christian values of discipline and hard work, which will positively impact our economy,” he said.

On the issue of security, Rev. Dr Isaac Komolaye, Crusade Chairman, said that over 5,000 Security personnel would be deployed to maintain law and order and protect lives and properties.

CfaN is a global evangelistic ministry founded by Reinhard Bonnke in 1974.

The ministry is dedicated to proclaiming the Gospel of Jesus Christ to all nations, with a focus on salvation, healing, and deliverance.

Through its various outreaches, CfaN continues to impact millions of lives around the world