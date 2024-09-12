CLEEN Foundation tasks Plateau women mediators on strengthen capacity for effective mediation 

From Daniel Dauda,Jos

CLEEN Foundation have charged women mediators network in Plateau State to rise up to occasion of strengthening capacity towards enhancing effective mediation mechanism process in the state.

Daily Champion Newspaper reports that, this and many more form part of discuss during an interface session with National women mediators in Plateau, held Crispan Hotel, Jos.

A one day interface which focused on strengthening capacity, advocacy, and local engagements of women mediation platforms in Plateau, was organized by CLEEN Foundation in collaboration with United Nation (UN) women and Norwagian Embassy.

Underscoring the importance of the capacity building, Gad Peter, executive director, CLEEN Foundation, revealed the synergy between the National women’s mediation network, state women mediators in Plateau presents an opportunity for collaborative learning and capacity building in conflict resolution and mediation, particularly focusing on gender perspectives.

“More so, in pursuit of sustainable peace (SDG16), the importance of this gathering cannot be overemphasized. It also aims to leverage on local expertise and national support to promote peace building initiatives in the respective regions.

“As we deliberate, let us bear in mine that we all are stakeholders, and we have the tools to maintain and expand our network of mediators, as well as support peace- focused initiatives at all level. It is also important to note that, this venture does not exclude the technical support of our formal security stakeholders, who help in providing safety and maintaining stability in our communities”, Peter explained.

The executive chairman Plateau State gender and equal Opportunities Commission, Barr. Olivia Dazyen acknowledged their enabling law requires the commission to have a mitigation center, and recently, to ensure this is replicated in the local government areas, we constituted a team of mediators from each local government area in the state, including women mediators.

Dazyen encourage all participants to ensure they applied the knowledge the gain in the course of the capacity building in t

heir respective local government areas.

She also implore them to pay special interest in fight against child trafficking which has become a nightmare in Plateau.”The situation is escalating, with many children stranded in cities across Nigeria and Africa. Recently, we repatriated some girls from Ghana, and we are told there are about 963 Nigerian girls in Ivory Coast, many of whom are from Plateau State.”

Magdalene Uche of National women mediation network chaired the panel of discussion on peace meditation and how religion plays a key role in conflict mediation, practical approach to mediating and transforming conflicts with religious dimension-scriptural reasoning among others.

Also speaking on health perspective, Hope Chuwang, team lead research, coordination and partnership, Plateau Peace Building Agency (PPBA), challenged participants on emotional intelligence which is a key driver in mediation process.

The capacity building features questions, answers and comments from the participants.