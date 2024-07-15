Champion Newspapers Limited
CLEAN- Air Forum, closing ceremony of a five days programme held in Lagos

Photo Gallery
L-r ...Consul General at the U.S. Consulate General in Lagos, Will Stevens; Vice-Chancellor , University of Lagos (UNILAG) Professor  Folasade Ogunsola; Lead, Air Quality Monitoring Research Group (AQMRG),  (UNILAG)  , Dr Rose Alani  (Associate Professor) ;  An  internationally acknowledged expert in Environmental management issues  Prof. Babajide Alo, Closing Ceremony of a five –days  CLEAN- Air Forum on pressing issue of air pollution in the Continent held in Lagos... 11/7/2024... PHOTO CHINYERE IKEANYI.
38
L-r… Deputy Vice Chancellor – Academics and Research, University of Lagos. Prof Bola Oboh. Consul General at the U.S. Consulate General in Lagos, Will Stevens; Vice-Chancellor , University of Lagos (UNILAG) Professor  Folasade Ogunsola; Lead, Air Quality Monitoring Research Group (AQMRG),  (UNILAG)  , Dr Rose Alani  (Associate Professor) ;  An  internationally acknowledged expert in Environmental management issues  Prof. Babajide Alo,. Professor of Analytical and Environmental Chemistry at the (UNILAG) Professor  (Mrs.)  Kehinde Olayinka .

Associate Professor, Makerere University, Kampala, Uganda , Engineer Bainomugisha; Lead, Air Quality Monitoring Research Group (AQMRG),  (UNILAG)  , Dr Rose Alani  (Associate Professor) Technical Director Intracom Middle East  Dubai ,Mohammad Yacoub.

L-r… Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources Lagos State Mr Tokunbo Wahab; General Manager at the Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA) Dr Tunde Ajayi  ; An   internationally acknowledged expert in Environmental management issues  Prof. Babajide Alo.

L-r …Vice-Chancellor , University of Lagos (UNILAG) Professor  Folasade Ogunsola;   General Manager at the Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA) Dr Tunde Ajayi ; Associate Professor, Makerere University, Kampala, Uganda , Engineer Bainomugisha.

L-r … General Manager at the Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA) Dr Tunde Ajayi ;  Vice-Chancellor , University of Lagos (UNILAG) Professor  Folasade Ogunsola; Consul General at the U.S. Consulate General in Lagos, Will Stevens; Associate Professor, Makerere University, Kampala, Uganda , Engineer Bainomugisha.

Cross Section of Nigeria Journalist at the event .

L-r … Hup Coordinator Urbanbetter Lagos ,Waziri Mainasara ;  one of the  Speaker Fortportal Tourism City Uganda, Aheebwa Albert ; Technical Adviser Corporate and investment Planning. Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA) Agbonzegbe Osa Konyeha ; General Manager ,Environmental Quality Unit, Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Ghana,Mrs  Selina Amoah; Commissioner for Health, Lagos State Prof. Akin Abayomi; Lead, Air Quality Monitoring Research Group (AQMRG),  (UNILAG)  , Dr Rose Alani  (Associate Professor) ;  An  internationally acknowledged expert in Environmental management issues  Prof. Babajide Alo ;Professor of Analytical and Environmental Chemistry at the (UNILAG) Professor  (Mrs.)  Kehinde Olayinka.

Commissioner for Health, Lagos State Prof. Akin Abayomi addressing the participants.

Lead, Air Quality Monitoring Research Group (AQMRG),  (UNILAG)  , Dr Rose Alani  (Associate Professor) and other Participants ,during the Closing   Ceremony of a five –day  CLEAN- Air Forum on pressing issue of air pollution in the Continent the forum is attract 300 participants from over 40 cities and 40 Countries globally, the Participants represent the air quality Communities in Practice Africa, Comprising different Stakeholders, including policymakers representatives ,.held at  intercontinental hotel in Lagos  on 11/7/2024 …PHOTOS : CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

