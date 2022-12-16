Claims payment bring NAICOM, insurance operators on same page

Insurance companies in Nigeria have reiterated their commitment towards ensuring judicious payment of genuine claims saying that the business of insurance is all about restitution amidst risk management.

The renewed assurances on payment of claims came on the heels of the reminder by the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) that none payment of claims still remains a ground for the cancelation of the license of any underwriter.

The pledge by insurance companies to be consistent in payment of claims and the reminder by NAICOM of the gravity of any default were part of the highlights of the 13thedition of the Insurance Committee meeting which took place in Lagos recently with the Commissioner for Insurance and CEO, Mr. Sunday Thomas presiding. The meeting had leadership of all the trade and professional bodies in the insurance industry in attendance.

Reinforcing the Commission’ stand on the all important issue of claims payment, the Head Corporate Affairs and market development of NAICOM Alhaji Rasaaq Salami informed that insurance company chieftains were reminded at the meeting of the provision of the law as far as the issue of claims payments are concerned

The meeting which served as stock taking event saw participants reviewing activities of the insurance industry in the outgoing year just as they await the first quarter of 2023 to know the approved motor insurance tariff which is expected to be approved by the Ministry of Finance. Also been awaited is the revised bancassurance guidelines is scheduled to be released this December.

In the expected guidelines, bank exclusivity is out of reach to any insurance company. The guidelines follows the CBN rule that gives other competitors a space to establish a market deal with as many banks as possible, thereby deflating any edge a bank owned insurance company might be expected to tread on.

Also within the space of turns is current discourse to raise the capital of micro insurance and Takaful companies to a threshold that fits the present economic dictates.

The Committee were briefed that all is not lost on getting the Insurance Bill 2020 done before the end of the current legislative year as NAICOM assured that the bill would be presented at the floor of National Assembly before the end of the year.

While the annuity pension had turned sour for some life companies, life assurance companies were encouraged to rate the business as a potential for growth.

However, NAICOM which until now had expressed concern over the laggards who ignore the insurance portal commended insurance companies for the over 90% compliance with policies upload to the portal.

The insurance commission and operators expressed optimism that they now have necessary capacity to comply with IFRS 17 which commences January 1, 2023 and would be the basis of reporting 2023 report and accounts.

