Civil Servants Must Be Change Agents in Society-Perm Sec   

*”As Foreign Affairs Ministry Honours 31 staff for dedication to duty

Jonas Ezieke, Abuja

Permanent Secretary Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Nigeria Amb Gabriel Aduda has charged civil servants who are working under the Ministry to be change agents in the society so that the world we live can be better.

He made the call in an opening remark at the event marking the presentation of awards to some thirty-one staff of the Ministry on the occasion of commemoration of Civil Service Week at the Routunda Ministry of Foreign Affairs Abuja on Wednesday.

He said that civil servants must not only be change agents in the society but must be seen to have institutionalized a change in public service of the nation.

According to the top public servant, capacity building is a key strategy of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to enthrone.professionalism and efficiency in public service delivery.

He noted that the federal government cannot achieve its goals and objectives without a reformed public service.

He enjoined the workers to inclucate the virtues of honesty transparency and other vitures that propel changes in the society.

On the award, he said that it is a recognition of steadfastness and credibility of the awardees in public service saying “let our recognition inspire others”

Some of the award recipient who are mostly career diplomats in the nation’s foreign service include Amb.Ibrahim Zana, Amb.Janet Aluta, Dr Mrs Jane Abanuli, Mr.Bello Jaji Sambo, Mr Dayo Lawal, Mr Ibrahim Mohammed Algazli Mrs Victoria Sowunmi and many others.