Civil Engineers Seek Partnership With Akwa Ibom State Government To Checkmate Quackery.

Akaiso Akaiso, Uyo.

The call by the Governor of Akwa Ibom state, Pastor Umo Eno as contained in his ARISE agenda, on genuine professionals to team up with him to build the state of the art infrastructure in Akwa Ibom state that will stand the test of time and make the state the envy of other states of the federation and beyond has started yielding fruits.

Already, civil engineers in the state under the aegis of Nigerian Institute of Civil Engineers – NICE have indicated their willingness to partner the government of the day to ensure that only qualified and registered members of the body are patronized by the government and government institutions for award of any contracts for the success of the ARISE agenda.

The newly inaugurated chairman of Akwa Ibom State branch, Engr. Samuel Ukata made this known while fielding questions from newsmen shortly after his inauguration over the weekend in Uyo.

“As we are about to take off one of the things we want to do is to have the database of all our members. We will reach out to government and government institutions and ensure that in event of any contract award only qualified and registered members of our body are considered.

“No contract should be given on proxy. Government should verify from us before negotiating with any civil engineer for quality assurance. Everyday we hear of impersonation in all professions and people using other peoples licenses to obtain jobs and at the end deliver shoddy results with attendant consequences.

That’s the reason we want to partner the government and its institutions to checkmate and stop these excesses,” he said.

On the issue of collapse of buildings both residential and office, Ini local government born civil engineer also called on his colleagues to stop forthwith to dance to the tune of property owners in the name of survival by compromising standard to the detriment of the public, even as he warned that before jobs are awarded area of specialisation should be taken into consideration.

“For example a civil engineer who zeros on water engineering has no business to design a building and if the client notifies us before awarding such job we will be in position to advise accordingly,” he maintained.

In his inaugural speech earlier , the new chairman who described civil engineering as a mother of all divisions of engineering, promised to take civil engineering to the front burner by embarking on strong advocacy drive to sensitize the people and general public on issues bordering on civil engineering practice.

In the same vein, give top priority to welfare of members, engineering education, improvement on vocational education and training, promote consultancy works and indigenous contractors as well as partner with other professional bodies such as Nigerian medical association to ensure that his members are physically fit to carry out their ever challenging tasks and above all, take possession of the ‘I’ in the ARISE Agenda.

Also speaking the national chairman, Engr.Virgilus Ezugu expressed happiness over the presence of university dons in the even and called for the marriage of the academia and those in practice for the betterment of the general public.

Describing Uyo branch inauguration as the most colorful and vibrant in terms of membership strength, the number one engineer in the country saluted Governor Umo Eno for the infrastructural renneisance in Akwa Ibom state which is indicative of the fact that civil engineers in the state are working.

The event had other features such as keynote presentation on the topic, Infrastructural renaissance : The role of civil engineers in the ARISE agenda of Akwa Ibom State delivered by Engr Prof. Charles Uko who happened to have taught most of the exco members including the chairman; lecture by guest speaker, Engr. Ekpenyong Ekpenyong, Project Director of AYF Development Nigeria Limited, induction of members/ corporate members and awards presentation among others.

NICE executive members inaugurated alongside the chairman included Engr. Ubong Etuk – Vice chairman, Engr Hart Etewo – Secretary General, Engr. Anietimfon Akpan-Tresuer among others.