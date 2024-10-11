CIoD Nigeria inducts new fellows, emphasizes leadership, governance excellence

The Chartered Institute of Directors (CIoD) Nigeria held its annual Fellows’ Investiture Ceremony on Thursday, October 10, 2024, at the Four Point by Sheraton, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The event saw the induction of new Fellows and Distinguished Fellows into the Institute, further cementing their status as exemplary leaders in corporate governance and ethical practices.

The President and Chairman of the Governing Council, Alhaji Tijjani M. Borodo, LLM, F.CIoD, welcomed esteemed guests, including Dr. Rabiu Olowo, FCA, AM.CIoD, Executive Secretary/CEO of the Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria, who delivered the keynote address. Also present were distinguished past presidents, members of the CIoD Governing Council, sponsors, and other dignitaries.

In his opening address, Alhaji Borodo expressed the significance of the event, underscoring the achievements of the inductees, who have shown exceptional leadership and governance in their respective fields. “Today marks a milestone in the lives of our inductees who have exemplified commitment to the highest standards of corporate practice,” he said.

The ceremony honored five distinguished members with the Institute’s highest award of Distinguished Fellowship, including Prof. Nat Ofo, Chief Dr. Mrs. Onikepo Akande, Prince Austin Enajemo Isire, Sir. Raymond Iyhembe, and Mallam Garba Imam. These respected leaders were celebrated for their selfless contributions to the Institute and their exemplary service in the corporate world.

Dr. Rabiu Olowo, the guest speaker, addressed the theme “Public Sector Governance Code – The Route to Public Sector Excellence and National Development.” He highlighted the need for strong governance structures in public institutions, emphasizing the role of ethical leadership and accountability in national development. “A well-governed public sector is the cornerstone of sustainable economic growth and national prosperity,” he stated.

The event concluded with a call to action from Alhaji Borodo, urging the new Fellows to uphold the principles of excellence, integrity, and good governance. “As leaders, you are expected to be champions of sound business ethics and corporate governance,” he said.

The night was a celebration not only of individual accomplishments but also of the collective pursuit of excellence in leadership, governance, and service to Nigeria.