CIIN’s quiz competition berths in Abuja as Gifted Gwagwalade clinches top position

The Chartered Insurance Institute of Nigeria (CIIN) have continued to push further the frontiers of insurance business in Nigeria as it makes efforts to win more converts from among youngsters and secondary school students..

It is along this line that CIIN is holding quiz competitions for secondary school students with the latest edition held in Abuja where Gifted Gwagwalade emerged as the first prize winner. Second position went to Government Secondary School Kubwa while Government Secondary School Wuse 3 came third. A total of 11 schools entered for the competition. The Abuja completion was the fourth in the series.

The maiden edition of the competition was held at the Nigerian Institute of Advanced Legal Studies, University of Lagos on June 3,2021. The second edition held at ilisan – Town Hall, Ogun State on the 30th of September 2021.

The quiz competition for young adults at the Secondary School level is aimed at sensutizing them and piquing their interest in the amazing world of Insurance.

Speaking at the event, President of the CIIN Sir M. O. Oyegunle said that the quiz competition was borne out of “CIIN’s desire to enlighten and introduce young minds to the amazing world of insurance. This initiative is also aimed at promoting the significance of insurance in our daily lives, community development, poverty alleviation, economic advancement and world peace”.

According to him, Insurance ensures that “we have adequate safety nets against the misfortunes of life by providing compensation for its customers that enable them to survive the adversities of life. Hence, insurance provides us with a means of protecting ourselves and our families from unexpected but possible financial losses while also enhancing the capacity to build wealth”

Sir Oyegunle further explained that the competition was designed to create awareness amongst the young adults who are considered the future of our industry, about the importance of Insurance as a service and the career opportunities it offers to students

“It is my belief that whatever you have learnt in preparation for the competition will impact your lives positively. Similarly, the knowledge and information you receive here today would assist you in your career choice” he concluded.

For a better society