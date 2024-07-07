CIIFA partners Google to empower Nigerian youths with digital, creative industry skills

Blessing Taiwo

In a bid to equip more Nigerian youths with skills in the creative sector, Creative Industries Initiative for Africa (CIIFA), in collaboration with Google, has unveiled the second cohort of the Engage Nigeria programme.

Aimed at training 8,000 people, the programme offers comprehensive training in various creative disciplines, including music business and production, event planning and management, cinematography and videography, animation, graphic design, and content creation.

In a release, Google stated that the scheme is part of the Skill Sprint programme launched in 2023 to provide digital skills training to 20,000 Nigerian women and youth.

It noted that participants would also receive mentorship from industry professionals and networking opportunities with industry leaders.

The Engage Nigeria initiative aims to promote Nigeria’s creative economy and provide participants with the knowledge needed to excel in various creative disciplines.

It said that the first cohort of the programme saw over 2,200 participants receive valuable training and mentorship.

According to the tech giant, the second cohort promises to be bigger and better, with expanded reach and new partnerships.

It explained that a notable expansion in the cohort was the partnership with the GOYF Community Digitech Hub, bringing the initiative to the vibrant Eti-Osa 02 community in Lagos.

A member of the Lagos State House of Assembly representing Eti-Osa Constituency 02 Gbolahan Yishawu commended the expansion of the programme to his constituency.

He said, “We are delighted to collaborate with C.I.I.F.A. to bring the Engage Nigeria programme to our constituency.

“This partnership will unlock opportunities for our youth and provide them with critical skills indispensable to excel in the creative industry. It is a monumental stride towards fostering economic growth and innovation in Eti-Osa Constituency 02, specifically and Lagos State at large.”

In his remarks, the founder of CIIFA, Godwin Tom, spoke on the goal and mission of the organisation to equip the next generation of creative professionals in Africa.

Tom said, “Partnering with GOYF Community Digitech Hub allows us to reach more young talents in Eti-Osa 02, providing them with the tools and knowledge to succeed in the creative economy. We are grateful for the support from Google.org in making this possible, he stated.