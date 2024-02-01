Church worshippers attacked in Anambra community, sustain injuries

By PAMELA EBOH Awka

Many worshippers on Sunday sustained varying degrees of injury when persons suspected to be members of a cult attacked a church in Umukwa community, Awka South Local Government Area of Anambra State.

The injuries range from hand, eyes, heads and legs injuries, while an aged man almost lost his life during the mayhem.

Windows of the church were said to have been broken with pebbles, while the worshippers, including the Pastor ran for their lives.

Narrating the incident to journalists, an eyewitness whose head was heavily bandaged, said that it was only God that saved their lives.

He said, “we were worshipping on Sunday when some Stones were being thrown on our Windows and doors by many youths.

“Infact, most of them had guns but they were not shooting. Two of them said the church has been disturbing them in the area.

“Those youths are members of a cult group in the area. Everybody is afraid in the area ” the source said

It was however learnt that the youths who attacked the church had a beef with some members of the village and were targeting some of them to show up that day to carry out their plans.

The State Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga could not be reached as at the time of filing this for his reaction as his mobile phone could not be reached.