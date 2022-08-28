Church to celebrate Esther  Ajayi’s 15 Years of Divine Ministration

It is a season of celebrations at the Love of Christ Generation Church, Cherubim and Seraphim, Lagos as the Church celebrates 15 years of divine ministration by Rev. Mother Esther Abimbola Ajayi.

Ajayi, who is a philanthropist, has touched and changed many lives through her ministry and humanitarian foundation. She has dedicated much of her life supporting grassroots initiatives which has seen her touch thousands of lives and received numerous awards.

Ajayi whose charity foundation, Esther Ajayi Foundation empowered 10 traders with N500,000 last year, is a Grand/Life Matron to many charity organisations, as well as various Non-Government-Organisations across many communities in Africa.

In 2020, she commissioned the new office building of the Special Protection Unit, Base 2 Lagos of the Nigeria Police — a multimillion-naira building, which was single-handedly built by her.

The church will also be celebrating its first anniversary on the 4th of September. The Lagos centre of the church was inaugurated on September 5, 2021 and consecrated by Pastor Enoch Adeboye and other anointed ministers of God in Christendom from different denominations. The first congregational service was held on September 12, 2021.

Several activities have been lined up for the week long double celebrations.

According to Rev. Mother Ajayi, the LOCI is a force for unification in

Christ and a symbol of the oneness of the body of Christ. “It’s important to

promote unity in Christ and oneness of the message of salvation of

humanity as ordained by our Lord and Saviour, Jesus Christ.

That is one mission we cherish and will hold on to, even to the end of time.”

Iya Adura, as she is fondly called, started her spiritual journey at childhood but gave her life to Christ in 1993 at the Faith Bible College in Ota, Ogun State.

The formation of Love of Christ Generation Church (Cherubim and Seraphim) was inspired by a revelation in 2007 “Where the Glory of God Shines” was established by Reverend Mother Esther Abimbola Ajayi in London. About 18 people worshipped on that day in the family house at Edmonton.

Today, the church boasts of over 10,000 worshipers combined at the Lagos and London LOCI centres.

The Love of Christ Generation (C & S) has continued to grow attracting

Christian faithful and new converts who seek a better relationship with

God through the practical Christian teaching and impartation under the

leadership of Rev. Mother Ajayi.