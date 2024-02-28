Church member reportedly Kills Pastor In Osun

Tunde Adeleke, Osogbo

A pastor with the Celestial Church of Christ, Grace of Comfort Parish, Omitoto, in Osun State, Moris Fadehan, has been reportedly killed inside his church by one of his assistants, Lekan Ogundipe.

Ogundipe was said to have stabbed the cleric at the church altar, located in the Omitoto area of Ile-Ife, with sharp objects and attempting to burn his body.

According to a security source, the suspect had sneaked into the church premises before attacking the late Pastor while bowing on the altar in prayer, covering the Cleric’s head with a cloth before stabbing on the neck and head multiple times.

DAILY CHAMPION gathered that the suspect went back to a Church elder identified as Pa Olafare to report that fire was burning on the Pastor’s body inside the Church.

An elder in the church, Pa Olafare was seen in a video on one of the church’s social media handles, narrating the incident to the visitors from the church’s headquarters.

He said, “The deceased had reported to me that he was to disengaged Lekan (suspect) as his assistant over many unlawful acts. Most recent of it include the assault on a prophetess in the church last week Wednesday and I agreed with him, but he added that he will take the decision after consulting with the elders.

“But while I was about eating on Monday evening, the said Lekan came to the house and told me fire is burning on the deceased body and that he was lifeless on the floor, hence, I drove back with him and my wife to the church where we found the deceased body burnt inside the church.

“We discovered blood stained on different parts of his body and cuts, while asking him how he got the stains, he attempted to run, we grabbed him and luck him in my car before calling in the police.

“We unwrapped the deceased body and discovered that there was nail in his ear and several cut on the head and neck before we took the body to the morgue of Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospital, Ile-Ife.”

Confirming the incident on Tuesday, Osun Police Command Public Relations Officer, Yemisi Opalola , revealed that the command has commenced investigation into the matter.

She said, “At about 10:15 am on Monday, one Moris Fadehan aged 65 years of Grace of Comfort Oke Odo, Omitoto, Ile-Ife, was killed by one Lekan, who is also a member of the church. Upon arrival, his body was found in a pool of blood. Marks of violence were also discovered on the body of the deceased.

“The suspect was arrested at the scene of the crime. Remains of the deceased were deposited at the OAUTHC morgue for autopsy.”