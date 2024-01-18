Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

Chukwu commends Governor Otti of Abia State for the success of 2024 Armed Forces Celebration

News
15
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

 

Says sacrifices of the Armed Forces will not be in vain

 

Steve Unegbu, Umuahia

The Senior Special Assistant to the Abia State Governor on Due Process and Procurement,Dr Oluebube A Chukwu  has commended Governor Alex Otti for  the success of the 2024 Armed Forces celebration and Remembrance Day held at the Aguiyi Ironsi Cenotaph,Ogurube layout Umuahia, said the sacrifices of the Armed Forces will continue to be appreciated by Nigerians.

 

 

Chukwu, who disclosed this to Newsmen shortly after the occasion marking the 2024  Armed Forces Remembrance Day, said the uniqueness of this year celebration under the watch of Governor Alex Otti has shown how much the Governor appreciates the sacrifices made  by  the fallen heroes to keep the country as one.

 

Continuing, he pointed out that Governor Alex Otti’s call for the support of military personnel,both  active and veterans shows a government that prioritize the welfare the  citizens,adding that the call will encourage the service personnel to do more to safeguard the country.

 

Chukwu,prayed for the repose of the souls of the fallen heroes,noting that their sacrifices would not be taken for granted.

 

 

He further lauded the Armed Forces for their contributions towards ensuring security in the State and the nation in general,while asking   God to strengthen them and their families.

Continue Reading
Editor 17035 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

Zulum joins family in prayer for late Spokesman Isa Gusau

Valuables ravaged as fire razes Shopping Complex in Ondo…

Wike loyalists set to rejoin Gov. Fubara as Rivers Assembly…

FG Approves Over N5.1 Billion for Award of 185 TETFund…

1 of 1,365