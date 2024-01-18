Chukwu commends Governor Otti of Abia State for the success of 2024 Armed Forces Celebration

Says sacrifices of the Armed Forces will not be in vain

Steve Unegbu, Umuahia

The Senior Special Assistant to the Abia State Governor on Due Process and Procurement,Dr Oluebube A Chukwu has commended Governor Alex Otti for the success of the 2024 Armed Forces celebration and Remembrance Day held at the Aguiyi Ironsi Cenotaph,Ogurube layout Umuahia, said the sacrifices of the Armed Forces will continue to be appreciated by Nigerians.

Chukwu, who disclosed this to Newsmen shortly after the occasion marking the 2024 Armed Forces Remembrance Day, said the uniqueness of this year celebration under the watch of Governor Alex Otti has shown how much the Governor appreciates the sacrifices made by the fallen heroes to keep the country as one.

Continuing, he pointed out that Governor Alex Otti’s call for the support of military personnel,both active and veterans shows a government that prioritize the welfare the citizens,adding that the call will encourage the service personnel to do more to safeguard the country.

Chukwu,prayed for the repose of the souls of the fallen heroes,noting that their sacrifices would not be taken for granted.

He further lauded the Armed Forces for their contributions towards ensuring security in the State and the nation in general,while asking God to strengthen them and their families.