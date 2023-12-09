Christmas visit by Bishop of Anglican Communion Lagos West, Rt. Rev. Ifeadola Okupevi to Nigerian Correctional Service Medium Security Custodial Centre Ikoyi

The Bishop of Diocese of Lagos (Anglican Communion), The Rt. Rev. Ifeadola Okupevi (5 left), his wife Mrs. Roseline, Director of Director of the Director of Publicity Angelican Communion Lagos West, Venerable Chijioke Ezeanya; (1 right) Provost Cathedral Church of Christ, Marina The Very Rev, Dr. Adebola Ojofietimi; (3 left) and Other, during the2023 Christmas Visitation and Fellowship with Inmates at Nigerian Correctional Service Female Custodial Kirikiri Lagos by Angelican Communion Lagos West) held on 04/12./2023.

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Twitter– @championnewsng