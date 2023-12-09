Champion Newspapers Limited
Christmas visit by Bishop of Anglican Communion Lagos West, Rt. Rev. Ifeadola Okupevi to Nigerian Correctional Service Medium Security Custodial Centre Ikoyi

The Bishop of Anglican Communion Lagos West (5 left), his Wife Mrs. Roseline and others during the 2023 Christmas visitation and Fellowship with inmates at Nigerian Correctional Service Medium Security Custodial Centre Ikoyi in Lagos by Anglican Communion Lagos West held on 4/12/2023.
The Bishop of  Diocese of Lagos (Anglican Communion), The Rt. Rev. Ifeadola  Okupevi  (5 left), his wife Mrs. Roseline, Director of  Director of the Director of Publicity Angelican Communion Lagos West, Venerable Chijioke Ezeanya; (1 right)  Provost Cathedral Church of Christ, Marina The Very Rev, Dr. Adebola Ojofietimi; (3 left) and Other, during the2023 Christmas Visitation and Fellowship with Inmates at Nigerian Correctional Service Female Custodial Kirikiri Lagos by Angelican Communion Lagos West) held on  04/12./2023.

 

 

