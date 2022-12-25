Champion Newspapers Limited
Christmas Services at Methodist Church Nigeria held at Tinubu in Lagos

By Peter
L-r… Presbyter, Methodist Church Nigeria  DrJonathan Osin;  Bishop of Tinubu Rt RevDr. Omotayo Babaloa; Prelate Methodist Church of Nigeria  His EminenceDrOliver Abah; Very Rev. Bolanle Samuel  Ojeyemi, during the  Christmas Services at Methodist Church Nigeria held at    Tinubu in Lagos. On  25/12/2022… PHOTO: CHINYERE IKEANYI .

 

