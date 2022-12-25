L-r… Presbyter, Methodist Church Nigeria Dr. Jonathan Osin; Bishop of Tinubu Rt Rev. Dr. Omotayo Babaloa; Prelate Methodist Church of Nigeria His Eminence, Dr. Oliver Abah; Very Rev. Bolanle Samuel Ojeyemi, during the Christmas Services at Methodist Church Nigeria held at Tinubu in Lagos. On 25/12/2022… PHOTO: CHINYERE IKEANYI .

